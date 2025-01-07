Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,335.34
1,378.82
1,363.94
1,310.56
yoy growth (%)
-3.15
1.09
4.07
-3.08
Raw materials
-611
-589.58
-619.3
-661.89
As % of sales
45.75
42.75
45.4
50.5
Employee costs
-106.06
-108.41
-90.7
-73.45
As % of sales
7.94
7.86
6.65
5.6
Other costs
-172.51
-175.85
-161.03
-144.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.91
12.75
11.8
11.05
Operating profit
445.76
504.97
492.89
430.36
OPM
33.38
36.62
36.13
32.83
Depreciation
-161.85
-190.75
-159.69
-127.21
Interest expense
-42.2
-50.72
-66.95
-73.19
Other income
30.27
41.88
51.23
71.02
Profit before tax
271.98
305.37
317.47
300.96
Taxes
-88.72
-57.39
-72.97
-71.72
Tax rate
-32.62
-18.79
-22.98
-23.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
183.25
247.98
244.5
229.23
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
183.25
247.98
244.5
229.23
yoy growth (%)
-26.1
1.42
6.65
21.77
NPM
13.72
17.98
17.92
17.49
