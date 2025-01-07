iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

235
(4.20%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,335.34

1,378.82

1,363.94

1,310.56

yoy growth (%)

-3.15

1.09

4.07

-3.08

Raw materials

-611

-589.58

-619.3

-661.89

As % of sales

45.75

42.75

45.4

50.5

Employee costs

-106.06

-108.41

-90.7

-73.45

As % of sales

7.94

7.86

6.65

5.6

Other costs

-172.51

-175.85

-161.03

-144.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.91

12.75

11.8

11.05

Operating profit

445.76

504.97

492.89

430.36

OPM

33.38

36.62

36.13

32.83

Depreciation

-161.85

-190.75

-159.69

-127.21

Interest expense

-42.2

-50.72

-66.95

-73.19

Other income

30.27

41.88

51.23

71.02

Profit before tax

271.98

305.37

317.47

300.96

Taxes

-88.72

-57.39

-72.97

-71.72

Tax rate

-32.62

-18.79

-22.98

-23.83

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

183.25

247.98

244.5

229.23

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

183.25

247.98

244.5

229.23

yoy growth (%)

-26.1

1.42

6.65

21.77

NPM

13.72

17.98

17.92

17.49

