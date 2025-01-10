Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
55.42%
55.42%
55.42%
55.42%
55.42%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
18.46%
18.41%
18.18%
18.52%
17.46%
Non-Institutions
26.1%
26.16%
26.38%
26.04%
27.1%
Total Non-Promoter
44.57%
44.57%
44.57%
44.57%
44.57%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
