Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.07
-3.08
11.31
-11.77
Op profit growth
14.53
5.82
-3.81
-10.12
EBIT growth
2.74
15.03
-5.98
0.07
Net profit growth
-27.57
21.76
49.01
-32.06
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
36.13
32.83
30.07
34.8
EBIT margin
28.18
28.55
24.05
28.48
Net profit margin
12.17
17.49
13.92
10.4
RoCE
12.49
13.27
12.06
13.13
RoNW
1.79
2.68
2.43
1.75
RoA
1.34
2.03
1.74
1.19
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
16.17
15.16
12.45
7.84
Dividend per share
2.7
2.7
2.7
2.5
Cash EPS
0.41
6.74
4.67
0.41
Book value per share
157.39
147.84
134.43
121.42
Valuation ratios
P/E
6
6.83
6.48
10.83
P/CEPS
231.34
15.35
17.27
203.63
P/B
0.61
0.7
0.6
0.69
EV/EBIDTA
3.72
3.94
3.39
3.27
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
24.59
17.81
21.69
36.05
Tax payout
-22.98
-23.83
-24.6
-45.94
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
67.97
71.53
53.18
52.74
Inventory days
41.66
43.23
40.29
40.25
Creditor days
-67.2
-58.38
-60.96
-71.6
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-5.74
-5.11
-4.3
-4.43
Net debt / equity
0.23
0.18
0.13
0.13
Net debt / op. profit
1.13
0.95
0.69
0.56
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-45.4
-50.5
-52.93
-47.36
Employee costs
-6.65
-5.6
-5.04
-5.55
Other costs
-11.8
-11.05
-11.94
-12.27
