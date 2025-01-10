Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
151.25
151.25
151.25
151.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,154.26
3,003.05
2,893.16
2,703.75
Net Worth
3,305.51
3,154.3
3,044.41
2,855
Minority Interest
Debt
614.43
493.32
528.72
479.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
370.36
354.85
335.76
301.35
Total Liabilities
4,290.3
4,002.47
3,908.89
3,635.92
Fixed Assets
3,417.17
3,026.58
3,096.8
2,920.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
123.6
105.9
148.01
87.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
38.16
30.71
30.16
29.63
Networking Capital
100.95
383.47
349.89
312.18
Inventories
223.5
258.8
222.55
221.51
Inventory Days
60.54
Sundry Debtors
281.43
307.27
324.81
295.47
Debtor Days
80.76
Other Current Assets
562.19
332.69
327.06
317.64
Sundry Creditors
-173.56
-125.51
-153.74
-171.47
Creditor Days
46.86
Other Current Liabilities
-792.61
-389.78
-370.79
-350.97
Cash
610.42
455.8
284.04
286.34
Total Assets
4,290.3
4,002.46
3,908.9
3,635.93
