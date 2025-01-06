Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
271.98
305.37
317.47
300.96
Depreciation
-161.85
-190.75
-159.69
-127.21
Tax paid
-88.72
-57.39
-72.97
-71.72
Working capital
25.63
307.73
201.44
-300.51
Other operating items
Operating
47.03
364.95
286.24
-198.49
Capital expenditure
-113.63
596.79
315.34
796.28
Free cash flow
-66.59
961.74
601.58
597.79
Equity raised
5,117.31
4,656.6
4,188.83
3,778.33
Investing
27.69
-268
47.24
30.3
Financing
32.25
-169.31
199.3
-57.66
Dividends paid
0
0
40.83
40.83
Net in cash
5,110.65
5,181.04
5,077.79
4,389.6
