Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd Cash Flow Statement

225.53
(-3.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Guj Inds. Power FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

271.98

305.37

317.47

300.96

Depreciation

-161.85

-190.75

-159.69

-127.21

Tax paid

-88.72

-57.39

-72.97

-71.72

Working capital

25.63

307.73

201.44

-300.51

Other operating items

Operating

47.03

364.95

286.24

-198.49

Capital expenditure

-113.63

596.79

315.34

796.28

Free cash flow

-66.59

961.74

601.58

597.79

Equity raised

5,117.31

4,656.6

4,188.83

3,778.33

Investing

27.69

-268

47.24

30.3

Financing

32.25

-169.31

199.3

-57.66

Dividends paid

0

0

40.83

40.83

Net in cash

5,110.65

5,181.04

5,077.79

4,389.6

