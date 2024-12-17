iifl-logo-icon 1
Board Meeting17 Dec 202413 Dec 2024
GUJARAT INDUSTRIES POWER CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve It is informed that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approved the businesses as enclosed. Outcome of Board Meeting is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.12.2024)
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
GUJARAT INDUSTRIES POWER CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Unaudited Financial Results (UFR) for the Second Quarter (Q2) and Half year (H1) of F.Y. 2024-25 ended on 30/09/2024. Submission of UFR_Q2_FY 2024-25 and Appointment of Shri J P Gupta, IAS (DIN:01952821) as an Additional Director and Chairman of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024) Fresh submission of outcome of Board Meeting mentioning date and time of board meeting held on 12/11/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
GUJARAT INDUSTRIES POWER CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Result for Q1 FY 2024-25. Outcome of 328th Board Meeting held on 12/08/2024
Board Meeting18 May 202410 May 2024
GUJARAT INDUSTRIES POWER CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results (AFR) for the Fourth Quarter (Q4) and Financial Year (FY) 2023-24 ended on 31/03/2024; Standalone Audited Financial Statements for the FY 2023-24 ended on 31/03/2024 and Recommendation of Dividend if any for FY 2023-24. Submission of outcome of Board Meeting held on 18/05/2024 Appointment of Cost Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/05/2024)
Board Meeting18 Apr 202411 Apr 2024
GUJARAT INDUSTRIES POWER CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Business related to Award of Contract for supply of PV Modules for development of 600MW (AC) / 750 (DC) Solar PV Project at Khavda Great Rann of Kutch. GIPCL - Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.04.2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
GUJARAT INDUSTRIES POWER CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Unaudited Financial Results (UFR) for the Third Quarter (Q3) and Nine Months of FY 2023-24 ended on 31/12/2023. bm outcome secretarial auditor appoitnement (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

