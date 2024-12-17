Board Meeting 17 Dec 2024 13 Dec 2024

GUJARAT INDUSTRIES POWER CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve It is informed that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approved the businesses as enclosed. Outcome of Board Meeting is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.12.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

GUJARAT INDUSTRIES POWER CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Unaudited Financial Results (UFR) for the Second Quarter (Q2) and Half year (H1) of F.Y. 2024-25 ended on 30/09/2024. Submission of UFR_Q2_FY 2024-25 and Appointment of Shri J P Gupta, IAS (DIN:01952821) as an Additional Director and Chairman of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024) Fresh submission of outcome of Board Meeting mentioning date and time of board meeting held on 12/11/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

GUJARAT INDUSTRIES POWER CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Result for Q1 FY 2024-25. Outcome of 328th Board Meeting held on 12/08/2024

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 10 May 2024

GUJARAT INDUSTRIES POWER CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results (AFR) for the Fourth Quarter (Q4) and Financial Year (FY) 2023-24 ended on 31/03/2024; Standalone Audited Financial Statements for the FY 2023-24 ended on 31/03/2024 and Recommendation of Dividend if any for FY 2023-24. Submission of outcome of Board Meeting held on 18/05/2024 Appointment of Cost Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/05/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Apr 2024 11 Apr 2024

GUJARAT INDUSTRIES POWER CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Business related to Award of Contract for supply of PV Modules for development of 600MW (AC) / 750 (DC) Solar PV Project at Khavda Great Rann of Kutch. GIPCL - Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.04.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024