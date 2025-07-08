iifl-logo
KSK Energy Ventures Ltd Share Price Live

0.55
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2021|03:29:18 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.55
  • Day's High0.6
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.55
  • Day's Low0.5
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)4.63
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-19.21
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.32
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

KSK Energy Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

0.55

Prev. Close

0.55

Turnover(Lac.)

4.63

Day's High

0.6

Day's Low

0.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-19.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.32

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

KSK Energy Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

KSK Energy Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

KSK Energy Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:15 AM
Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 21.05%

Foreign: 21.05%

Indian: 4.55%

Non-Promoter- 5.77%

Institutions: 5.76%

Non-Institutions: 68.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

KSK Energy Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

423.99

423.99

423.99

423.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,579.86

2,311.77

2,695.44

2,782.93

Net Worth

2,003.85

2,735.76

3,119.43

3,206.92

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

2.49

19.84

21.78

43.52

yoy growth (%)

-87.44

-8.9

-49.94

-9.27

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-4.95

-5.09

-5.25

-5.68

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-187.26

-87.5

-37.2

-13.31

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.4

-0.72

-2.69

Tax paid

-7.38

0

-0.4

7.45

Working capital

2,465.83

-129.15

-67.09

19.82

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-87.44

-8.9

-49.94

-9.27

Op profit growth

-834.73

66.63

-81.09

-25.51

EBIT growth

-207.22

-28.12

71.22

-64.94

Net profit growth

338.31

132.68

540.95

-160.17

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

207.35

3,149.02

3,938.58

4,331.53

2,378.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

207.35

3,149.02

3,938.58

4,331.53

2,378.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

1.55

Other Income

8.88

298.07

768.88

69.12

42.37

View Annually Results

KSK Energy Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

343.2

16.943,32,789.585,778.142.4343,903.65166.69

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

297.75

18.042,77,018.484,336.173.0210,982.5599.15

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

600

19.862,31,300.632,358.65012,201.02107.4

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

992

218.041,60,977.778306,46366.77

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

400.85

41.321,28,085.19409.110.625,964.8857.47

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT KSK Energy Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

S Kishore

Director

K Bapi Raju

Company Secretary

RANJITH KUMARA SHETTY

Registered Office

8-2-293/82/A/431/A Road No 22,

Jubilee Hills,

Telangana - 500033

Tel: 91-40-23559922/23/24/25

Website: http://www.ksk.co.in

Email: investors@ksk.co.in

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Summary

KSK Energy Ventures Limited (KSKEVL), a subsidiary company of KSK Energy (Mauritius) was got birth on 14th February 2001 as a private limited company under the name of KSK Energy Ventures Private Limi...
Read More

Reports by KSK Energy Ventures Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the KSK Energy Ventures Ltd share price today?

The KSK Energy Ventures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of KSK Energy Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KSK Energy Ventures Ltd is ₹23.32 Cr. as of 15 Jan ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of KSK Energy Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KSK Energy Ventures Ltd is 0 and -0.03 as of 15 Jan ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KSK Energy Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KSK Energy Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KSK Energy Ventures Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 15 Jan ‘21

What is the CAGR of KSK Energy Ventures Ltd?

KSK Energy Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -58.93%, 3 Years at -69.38%, 1 Year at 0.00%, 6 Month at -21.43%, 3 Month at 57.14% and 1 Month at -8.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KSK Energy Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KSK Energy Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

