SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹0.55
Prev. Close₹0.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.63
Day's High₹0.6
Day's Low₹0.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-19.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.32
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
423.99
423.99
423.99
423.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,579.86
2,311.77
2,695.44
2,782.93
Net Worth
2,003.85
2,735.76
3,119.43
3,206.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
2.49
19.84
21.78
43.52
yoy growth (%)
-87.44
-8.9
-49.94
-9.27
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-4.95
-5.09
-5.25
-5.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-187.26
-87.5
-37.2
-13.31
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.4
-0.72
-2.69
Tax paid
-7.38
0
-0.4
7.45
Working capital
2,465.83
-129.15
-67.09
19.82
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-87.44
-8.9
-49.94
-9.27
Op profit growth
-834.73
66.63
-81.09
-25.51
EBIT growth
-207.22
-28.12
71.22
-64.94
Net profit growth
338.31
132.68
540.95
-160.17
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
207.35
3,149.02
3,938.58
4,331.53
2,378.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
207.35
3,149.02
3,938.58
4,331.53
2,378.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
1.55
Other Income
8.88
298.07
768.88
69.12
42.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
343.2
|16.94
|3,32,789.58
|5,778.14
|2.43
|43,903.65
|166.69
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
297.75
|18.04
|2,77,018.48
|4,336.17
|3.02
|10,982.55
|99.15
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
600
|19.86
|2,31,300.63
|2,358.65
|0
|12,201.02
|107.4
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
992
|218.04
|1,60,977.77
|83
|0
|6,463
|66.77
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
400.85
|41.32
|1,28,085.19
|409.11
|0.62
|5,964.88
|57.47
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
S Kishore
Director
K Bapi Raju
Company Secretary
RANJITH KUMARA SHETTY
8-2-293/82/A/431/A Road No 22,
Jubilee Hills,
Telangana - 500033
Tel: 91-40-23559922/23/24/25
Website: http://www.ksk.co.in
Email: investors@ksk.co.in
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com
Summary
KSK Energy Ventures Limited (KSKEVL), a subsidiary company of KSK Energy (Mauritius) was got birth on 14th February 2001 as a private limited company under the name of KSK Energy Ventures Private Limi...
Reports by KSK Energy Ventures Ltd
