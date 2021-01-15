Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2020
|Jun-2020
|Mar-2020
|Dec-2019
|Sep-2019
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
21.05%
25.03%
25.03%
25.03%
25.03%
Indian
4.55%
4.55%
4.55%
4.55%
4.55%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
5.76%
2.72%
3.76%
3.88%
4.03%
Non-Institutions
68.63%
67.68%
66.64%
66.52%
66.37%
Total Non-Promoter
74.39%
70.4%
70.4%
70.4%
70.4%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
