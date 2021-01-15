Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
2.49
19.84
21.78
43.52
yoy growth (%)
-87.44
-8.9
-49.94
-9.27
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-4.95
-5.09
-5.25
-5.68
As % of sales
198.55
25.67
24.11
13.06
Other costs
-60.51
-6.18
-11.39
-10.63
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2,427.19
31.14
52.27
24.44
Operating profit
-62.96
8.57
5.14
27.2
OPM
-2,525.75
43.17
23.6
62.49
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.4
-0.72
-2.69
Interest expense
-138.06
-133.38
-101.04
-50.6
Other income
13.97
37.72
59.42
12.78
Profit before tax
-187.26
-87.5
-37.2
-13.31
Taxes
-7.38
0
-0.4
7.45
Tax rate
3.94
0
1.08
-55.95
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-194.64
-87.5
-37.6
-5.86
Exceptional items
-188.88
0
0
0
Net profit
-383.53
-87.5
-37.6
-5.86
yoy growth (%)
338.31
132.68
540.95
-160.17
NPM
-15,384.35
-440.83
-172.58
-13.47
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.