KSK Energy Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-187.26
-87.5
-37.2
-13.31
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.4
-0.72
-2.69
Tax paid
-7.38
0
-0.4
7.45
Working capital
2,465.83
-129.15
-67.09
19.82
Other operating items
Operating
2,270.96
-217.06
-105.41
11.25
Capital expenditure
-0.83
0.01
-24.61
-0.32
Free cash flow
2,270.13
-217.05
-130.02
10.93
Equity raised
5,390.74
5,565.87
5,605.7
5,069.22
Investing
-2,552.99
94.23
273.27
655.39
Financing
1,341.43
261.98
1,337.06
816.26
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6,449.31
5,705.03
7,086
6,551.81
