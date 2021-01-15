KSK Energy Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
423.99
423.99
423.99
423.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,579.86
2,311.77
2,695.44
2,782.93
Net Worth
2,003.85
2,735.76
3,119.43
3,206.92
Minority Interest
Debt
1,093.07
1,074.8
783.17
745.93
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.75
0.75
Total Liabilities
3,096.92
3,810.56
3,903.35
3,953.6
Fixed Assets
0.73
0.7
9.15
9.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
836.7
1,455.59
4,008.58
3,914.35
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
8.13
8.13
Networking Capital
2,251.82
2,329.32
-155.28
-12.2
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
4.98
33.42
30.95
93.02
Debtor Days
4,893.02
569.13
1,558.23
Other Current Assets
2,818.72
2,885.97
319.49
231.02
Sundry Creditors
-155.2
-204.48
-133.25
-83.37
Creditor Days
29,937.9
2,450.31
1,396.57
Other Current Liabilities
-416.68
-385.59
-372.47
-252.87
Cash
7.65
24.94
32.77
33.76
Total Assets
3,096.9
3,810.55
3,903.35
3,953.6
No Record Found
