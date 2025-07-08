KSK Energy Ventures Ltd Summary

KSK Energy Ventures Limited (KSKEVL), a subsidiary company of KSK Energy (Mauritius) was got birth on 14th February 2001 as a private limited company under the name of KSK Energy Ventures Private Limited to capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the Indian power sector and focus on developing, operating and maintaining power projects. KSKEVL is a power project development company in India, with track record of developing and operating power plants, which supply power to a combination of industrial and state-owned consumers in India. Business model of the company includes Power Plant Development, Security Fuel Linkages, Project Management & Development and Operation Management. The company has operational power plants capable of generating 144 MW of power, and currently constructing, developing or planning power projects capable of generating an aggregate of 8,993 MW of power. KSKEVL became a public company pursuant to a special resolution of the shareholders of the company at an extraordinary general meeting held on February 9, 2002, and the word private was deleted from its name. During the year 2004, the Small is Beautiful Fund achieved financial closure. After a year, in 2005, KSKEVL had signed a shareholders agreement and a power purchase agreement with Lafarge India Private Limited to set up a 43 MW coal-based captive power plant in Arasmeta. In April of the same year 2005, the company had executed an agreement with India Cements Limited for expansion of the power plant of Coromandel Electric Company Limited by 8.73 MW. In November 2005, a Joint venture agreement was signed with LB India Holdings Mauritius I Limited to form KSK Electricity Financing India Private Limited. As on January 2006, the Coromandel Electric Company Limited commenced commercial operation of Phase 2 of the 8.73 MW gas engine based captive power plant and in May of the same year 2006, the 43 MW coal based captive power plant of Arasmeta Captive Power Company Private Limited synchronized with the grid. The company had executed a coal supply and investment agreement with GMDC in the identical year of 2006, also, the Arasmeta Captive Power Company Private Limited commenced commercial operation of the 43 MW coal based captive power plant pursuant to completion of performance guarantee tests. The Company became a private limited company pursuant to a special resolution of the shareholders of the Company at an extraordinary general meeting held on July 3rd of the year 2006, and the word private was added to its name. Sai Regency Power Corporation Private Limited synchronized the (open cycle mode) the 58 MW gas turbine based group captive power plant with the TNEB grid under the control of KSKEVL in February of the year 2007. In July of the same year 2007, Sitapuram Power Limited synchronized the 43 MW coal based power plant with the grid. Pursuant to a special resolution of the shareholders of the company at an extraordinary general meeting held on January 19, 2008, the company became a public limited company and the word private has been deleted from its name, got the present name as KSK Energy Ventures Limited. KSK Energy Ventures Limited is going ahead with 1800 MW power project being set up by its fully owned subsidiary Wardha Power Company Private Limited at Chhattisgarh.