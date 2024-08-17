iifl-logo-icon 1
Entegra Ltd Share Price

2.8
(-3.45%)
Oct 13, 2016|11:52:42 AM

Entegra Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

2.8

Prev. Close

2.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

2.8

Day's Low

2.8

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

6.09

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

88.8

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Entegra Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Entegra Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Entegra Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:26 AM
Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019Dec-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.54%

Non-Promoter- 2.62%

Institutions: 2.62%

Non-Institutions: 25.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Entegra Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

317.15

317.15

317.15

317.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-123.73

-123.32

-121.87

-117.76

Net Worth

193.42

193.83

195.28

199.39

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

0

0.38

0

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

4,520.03

-99.09

Raw materials

0

0

-0.35

0

As % of sales

0

0

92.03

86.25

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.28

-0.53

-1.98

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-4.03

-51.68

-63.27

-65.6

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.12

-0.15

-0.08

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.45

-54.79

-51.69

-91.49

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

4,520.03

-99.09

Op profit growth

-59.2

-86.04

34.73

45.17

EBIT growth

-60.27

-86.53

-287.61

-58.36

Net profit growth

-92.2

-18.34

8.43

39.19

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

0

0.37

0

0.91

1.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0.37

0

0.91

1.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.12

0.64

9.97

2.52

0.49

Entegra Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

17.643,29,541.24,648.872.2840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.05

19.312,94,038.593,711.163.5610,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

520.45

22.672,00,753.672,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,038.25

01,64,478.019903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

396.65

40.641,26,743.141,008.610.54,889.4453.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Entegra Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

MUKUL SHAMBHUKUMARJI KASLIWAL

Additional Director

RAJESH MENDIRATTA

Additional Director

AFTAB ALAM AHMED RAZA SHAIKH

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Entegra Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Feb.95 as S Kumars Power Developers Ltd and received certificate of commencement of business in Mar.95. The company thereafter changed its name to S Kumars Power Corporation. In 2000, it changed its name to Induj Enertec to reflect its IT related activities. The company was promoted by S Kumars Group, the well known group in the field of manufacturing textiles, fabrics, dress materials etc. The company generates, develop, accumulate, distribute, buy, sell, transmit or otherwise deal in all forms of energy including electricity, power(hydel, gas, coal, light). Its software divison offers products and services in the field of IT and IT-enabled services.It also promoted a wholly owned subsidiary, Shree Maheshwar Hydel Power Corporation, a special purpose generation company for undertaking a 400 MW Hydel Power Project in Madhya Pradesh with a capital outlay of Rs 1881 crs. The plant is expected to start generation power in the year 2002. The Maheshwar project has the distiction of being the first private hydel project in the country.The company has also successfully completed a 7MW Captive Power Plant for Reid & Taylor in the Mysore Production Unit and has undertaken implementation of 11.25 MW Wind Power Plant in the Chitradurg district of Karnataka. In December 1999, the company had offered 1,50,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- at par to the public as offer for sale. The company plans to demerge its IT divison from itself and merge it with Induj Infotech.
