Entegra Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Sept-2013
|Mar-2013
|Sept-2012
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
0
0
0.17
0.22
0.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0.17
0.22
0.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.1
0.01
0.35
0.3
7.74
Total Income
0.1
0.01
0.52
0.52
7.75
Total Expenditure
0.62
0.69
12.94
1.64
4.99
PBIDT
-0.51
-0.68
-12.42
-1.12
2.76
Interest
16.1
11.01
10.63
11
21.12
PBDT
-16.62
-11.68
-23.05
-12.12
-18.36
Depreciation
0.05
0.07
0.12
0.04
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-16.68
-11.76
-23.17
-12.15
-18.41
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-16.68
-11.76
-23.17
-12.15
-18.41
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-0.01
0
9.75
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-16.68
-11.76
-23.16
-12.15
-28.16
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-0.37
0
-0.38
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
317.14
317.14
317.15
317.15
317.15
Public Shareholding (Number)
7,99,75,904
7,99,75,904
7,99,75,906
7,99,75,906
7,94,78,906
Public Shareholding (%)
25.21
25.21
25.22
25.22
25.06
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
13,19,27,280
19,65,56,512
13,19,27,283
10,03,90,984
15,03,68,170
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
55.61
82.87
55.62
42.33
63.27
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
41.59
61.97
41.6
31.65
47.41
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
10,52,49,824
4,06,20,584
10,52,49,820
13,67,86,119
8,73,05,933
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
44.38
17.12
44.38
57.67
36.73
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
33.18
12.8
33.18
43.13
27.53
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
-7,305.88
-509.09
27,600
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
0
0
-13,629.41
-5,522.72
-1,84,100
