Entegra Ltd Half Yearly Results

2.8
(-3.45%)
Oct 13, 2016|11:52:42 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Sept-2013Mar-2013Sept-2012Mar-2012

Gross Sales

0

0

0.17

0.22

0.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0.17

0.22

0.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.1

0.01

0.35

0.3

7.74

Total Income

0.1

0.01

0.52

0.52

7.75

Total Expenditure

0.62

0.69

12.94

1.64

4.99

PBIDT

-0.51

-0.68

-12.42

-1.12

2.76

Interest

16.1

11.01

10.63

11

21.12

PBDT

-16.62

-11.68

-23.05

-12.12

-18.36

Depreciation

0.05

0.07

0.12

0.04

0.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-16.68

-11.76

-23.17

-12.15

-18.41

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-16.68

-11.76

-23.17

-12.15

-18.41

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-0.01

0

9.75

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-16.68

-11.76

-23.16

-12.15

-28.16

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-0.37

0

-0.38

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

317.14

317.14

317.15

317.15

317.15

Public Shareholding (Number)

7,99,75,904

7,99,75,904

7,99,75,906

7,99,75,906

7,94,78,906

Public Shareholding (%)

25.21

25.21

25.22

25.22

25.06

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

13,19,27,280

19,65,56,512

13,19,27,283

10,03,90,984

15,03,68,170

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

55.61

82.87

55.62

42.33

63.27

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

41.59

61.97

41.6

31.65

47.41

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

10,52,49,824

4,06,20,584

10,52,49,820

13,67,86,119

8,73,05,933

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

44.38

17.12

44.38

57.67

36.73

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

33.18

12.8

33.18

43.13

27.53

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

-7,305.88

-509.09

27,600

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

0

0

-13,629.41

-5,522.72

-1,84,100

