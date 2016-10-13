Entegra Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-4.03
-51.68
-63.27
-65.6
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.12
-0.15
-0.08
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.45
-54.79
-51.69
-91.49
Other operating items
Operating
-4.6
-106.6
-115.12
-157.17
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.02
-0.22
Free cash flow
-4.6
-106.6
-115.1
-157.39
Equity raised
-235.59
-132.15
-5.53
260.59
Investing
-1.6
-0.19
-0.2
-304.25
Financing
162.89
153.45
166.62
-51.44
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-78.91
-85.5
45.78
-252.48
