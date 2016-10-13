iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Entegra Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.8
(-3.45%)
Oct 13, 2016|11:52:42 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Entegra Ltd

Entegra Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-4.03

-51.68

-63.27

-65.6

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.12

-0.15

-0.08

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.45

-54.79

-51.69

-91.49

Other operating items

Operating

-4.6

-106.6

-115.12

-157.17

Capital expenditure

0

0

0.02

-0.22

Free cash flow

-4.6

-106.6

-115.1

-157.39

Equity raised

-235.59

-132.15

-5.53

260.59

Investing

-1.6

-0.19

-0.2

-304.25

Financing

162.89

153.45

166.62

-51.44

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-78.91

-85.5

45.78

-252.48

Entegra Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Entegra Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.