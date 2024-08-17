iifl-logo-icon 1
Entegra Ltd Nine Monthly Results

2.8
(-3.45%)
Oct 13, 2016|11:52:42 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2009Dec-2008

Gross Sales

0

0.37

0

1.46

86.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0.37

0

1.46

86.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.1

0.43

9.81

0.43

0.43

Total Income

0.1

0.81

9.81

1.88

87.15

Total Expenditure

1

2.69

7.42

5.94

85.13

PBIDT

-0.89

-1.87

2.4

-4.05

2

Interest

16.64

16.45

37.27

15.09

1.66

PBDT

-17.55

-18.32

-34.86

-19.13

0.34

Depreciation

0.1

0.05

0.05

0.03

0.34

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

-0.18

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-17.65

-18.37

-34.93

-19

-0.07

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-17.65

-18.37

-34.93

-19

-0.07

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

7.23

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-17.65

-18.37

-42.16

-19

-0.07

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.57

-0.57

-1.73

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

317.14

317.14

317.14

106.86

101.86

Public Shareholding (Number)

7,99,75,904

7,99,75,904

7,93,26,776

2,73,73,716

2,74,98,496

Public Shareholding (%)

25.21

25.21

25.01

25.62

27

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

20,46,81,520

10,03,90,984

15,07,86,944

85,00,000

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

86.3

42.33

63.4

10.68

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

64.54

31.64

47.54

7.94

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

3,24,95,584

13,67,86,112

8,70,39,296

7,09,85,352

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

13.69

57.66

36.59

89.3

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

10.23

43.13

27.44

66.43

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

-505.4

24,000

-277.39

2.31

PBDTM(%)

0

-4,954.05

-3,48,699.99

-1,310.95

0.39

PATM(%)

0

-4,967.56

-3,49,300.01

-1,301.36

-0.08

