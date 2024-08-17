Entegra Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2008
Gross Sales
0
0.37
0
1.46
86.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0.37
0
1.46
86.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.1
0.43
9.81
0.43
0.43
Total Income
0.1
0.81
9.81
1.88
87.15
Total Expenditure
1
2.69
7.42
5.94
85.13
PBIDT
-0.89
-1.87
2.4
-4.05
2
Interest
16.64
16.45
37.27
15.09
1.66
PBDT
-17.55
-18.32
-34.86
-19.13
0.34
Depreciation
0.1
0.05
0.05
0.03
0.34
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
-0.18
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-17.65
-18.37
-34.93
-19
-0.07
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-17.65
-18.37
-34.93
-19
-0.07
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
7.23
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-17.65
-18.37
-42.16
-19
-0.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.57
-0.57
-1.73
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
317.14
317.14
317.14
106.86
101.86
Public Shareholding (Number)
7,99,75,904
7,99,75,904
7,93,26,776
2,73,73,716
2,74,98,496
Public Shareholding (%)
25.21
25.21
25.01
25.62
27
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
20,46,81,520
10,03,90,984
15,07,86,944
85,00,000
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
86.3
42.33
63.4
10.68
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
64.54
31.64
47.54
7.94
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
3,24,95,584
13,67,86,112
8,70,39,296
7,09,85,352
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
13.69
57.66
36.59
89.3
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
10.23
43.13
27.44
66.43
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
-505.4
24,000
-277.39
2.31
PBDTM(%)
0
-4,954.05
-3,48,699.99
-1,310.95
0.39
PATM(%)
0
-4,967.56
-3,49,300.01
-1,301.36
-0.08
