Entegra Ltd Key Ratios

2.8
(-3.45%)
Oct 13, 2016|11:52:42 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

4,520.03

-99.09

Op profit growth

-86

34.69

44.77

EBIT growth

-85.41

73.55

64.14

Net profit growth

-32.02

-26.41

13.41

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

-3,703.92

-1,27,047.85

-797.69

EBIT margin

0

-3,573.95

-95,140.26

-526.88

Net profit margin

0

-9,227.5

-5,79,325.16

-4,643.15

RoCE

-0.05

-0.38

-0.22

RoNW

-2.07

-2.76

-3.32

RoA

-0.16

-0.25

-0.34

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.76

-1.11

-1.51

-3.96

Book value per share

8.76

9.52

10.63

36.06

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-3.86

-4.07

-6.84

-4.55

P/B

0.33

0.47

0.97

0.77

EV/EBIDTA

-1,720.87

-232.6

-421

-655.66

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

6,769.73

3,33,468.1

Inventory days

0

33.37

1,762.05

Creditor days

-2,365.67

-987.96

-1,621.59

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.09

0.63

0.16

0.12

Net debt / equity

11.19

9.94

8.75

7.4

Net debt / op. profit

-1,568.87

-211.68

-280.56

-392.73

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

-92.09

-171.64

-16.38

Employee costs

0

-140.6

-23,998.31

-179.24

Other costs

0

-3,571.22

-1,02,977.9

-702.06

