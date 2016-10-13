iifl-logo-icon 1
Entegra Ltd Balance Sheet

2.8
(-3.45%)
Oct 13, 2016|11:52:42 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

317.15

317.15

317.15

317.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-123.73

-123.32

-121.87

-117.76

Net Worth

193.42

193.83

195.28

199.39

Minority Interest

Debt

361.3

361.3

351.92

349.97

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

554.72

555.13

547.2

549.36

Fixed Assets

0.04

0.05

0.09

0.29

Intangible Assets

Investments

616.35

616.35

616.35

617.95

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-61.76

-61.47

-69.31

-68.94

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

4.24

6.36

6.35

6.35

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

92.74

92.73

92.77

92.92

Sundry Creditors

-4.16

-5.31

-3.65

-3.58

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-154.58

-155.25

-164.78

-164.63

Cash

0.08

0.19

0.07

0.06

Total Assets

554.71

555.12

547.2

549.36

