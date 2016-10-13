Entegra Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
317.15
317.15
317.15
317.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-123.73
-123.32
-121.87
-117.76
Net Worth
193.42
193.83
195.28
199.39
Minority Interest
Debt
361.3
361.3
351.92
349.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
554.72
555.13
547.2
549.36
Fixed Assets
0.04
0.05
0.09
0.29
Intangible Assets
Investments
616.35
616.35
616.35
617.95
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-61.76
-61.47
-69.31
-68.94
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
4.24
6.36
6.35
6.35
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
92.74
92.73
92.77
92.92
Sundry Creditors
-4.16
-5.31
-3.65
-3.58
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-154.58
-155.25
-164.78
-164.63
Cash
0.08
0.19
0.07
0.06
Total Assets
554.71
555.12
547.2
549.36
