Entegra Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.8
(-3.45%)
Oct 13, 2016|11:52:42 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

0

0.38

0

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

4,520.03

-99.09

Raw materials

0

0

-0.35

0

As % of sales

0

0

92.03

86.25

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.28

-0.53

-1.98

As % of sales

0

0

140.6

23,998.31

Other costs

-0.69

-1.68

-13.66

-8.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

3,569.11

1,02,948.43

Operating profit

-0.8

-1.97

-14.17

-10.51

OPM

0

0

-3,701.75

-1,26,933

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.12

-0.15

-0.08

Interest expense

-3.3

-49.86

-49.79

-72.79

Other income

0.2

0.29

0.84

17.78

Profit before tax

-4.03

-51.68

-63.27

-65.6

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.03

-51.68

-63.27

-65.6

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.01

7.23

Net profit

-4.03

-51.68

-63.29

-58.36

yoy growth (%)

-92.2

-18.34

8.43

39.19

NPM

0

0

-16,534.29

-7,04,447.71

QUICKLINKS FOR Entegra Ltd

