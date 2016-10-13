Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
0
0.38
0
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
4,520.03
-99.09
Raw materials
0
0
-0.35
0
As % of sales
0
0
92.03
86.25
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.28
-0.53
-1.98
As % of sales
0
0
140.6
23,998.31
Other costs
-0.69
-1.68
-13.66
-8.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
3,569.11
1,02,948.43
Operating profit
-0.8
-1.97
-14.17
-10.51
OPM
0
0
-3,701.75
-1,26,933
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.12
-0.15
-0.08
Interest expense
-3.3
-49.86
-49.79
-72.79
Other income
0.2
0.29
0.84
17.78
Profit before tax
-4.03
-51.68
-63.27
-65.6
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.03
-51.68
-63.27
-65.6
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.01
7.23
Net profit
-4.03
-51.68
-63.29
-58.36
yoy growth (%)
-92.2
-18.34
8.43
39.19
NPM
0
0
-16,534.29
-7,04,447.71
No Record Found
