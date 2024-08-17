Entegra Ltd Summary

Incorporated in Feb.95 as S Kumars Power Developers Ltd and received certificate of commencement of business in Mar.95. The company thereafter changed its name to S Kumars Power Corporation. In 2000, it changed its name to Induj Enertec to reflect its IT related activities. The company was promoted by S Kumars Group, the well known group in the field of manufacturing textiles, fabrics, dress materials etc. The company generates, develop, accumulate, distribute, buy, sell, transmit or otherwise deal in all forms of energy including electricity, power(hydel, gas, coal, light). Its software divison offers products and services in the field of IT and IT-enabled services.It also promoted a wholly owned subsidiary, Shree Maheshwar Hydel Power Corporation, a special purpose generation company for undertaking a 400 MW Hydel Power Project in Madhya Pradesh with a capital outlay of Rs 1881 crs. The plant is expected to start generation power in the year 2002. The Maheshwar project has the distiction of being the first private hydel project in the country.The company has also successfully completed a 7MW Captive Power Plant for Reid & Taylor in the Mysore Production Unit and has undertaken implementation of 11.25 MW Wind Power Plant in the Chitradurg district of Karnataka. In December 1999, the company had offered 1,50,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- at par to the public as offer for sale. The company plans to demerge its IT divison from itself and merge it with Induj Infotech.