Inox Wind Energy Ltd Share Price

9,649.2
(-3.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:14:52 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10,100
  • Day's High10,268.6
  • 52 Wk High13,900
  • Prev. Close10,026.05
  • Day's Low9,620
  • 52 Wk Low 4,951
  • Turnover (lac)609.15
  • P/E7.49
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2,412.59
  • EPS1,341.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11,624.94
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Inox Wind Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

10,100

Prev. Close

10,026.05

Turnover(Lac.)

609.15

Day's High

10,268.6

Day's Low

9,620

52 Week's High

13,900

52 Week's Low

4,951

Book Value

2,412.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11,624.94

P/E

7.49

EPS

1,341.23

Divi. Yield

0

Inox Wind Energy Ltd Corporate Action

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Inox Wind Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Inox Wind shares surge on securing 200 MW order from renewable power producer

Inox Wind shares surge on securing 200 MW order from renewable power producer

9 Jul 2024|03:59 PM

Inox Wind will also provide post-commissioning multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services for the project. The project spans across Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Read More
Read More

Inox Wind Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.50%

Non-Promoter- 4.55%

Institutions: 4.55%

Non-Institutions: 25.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Inox Wind Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.05

28.72

33.49

10.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,033.07

946.13

923.11

825.27

Net Worth

2,045.12

974.85

956.6

836.26

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

7.61

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

0

As % of sales

0

Employee costs

-0.9

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Profit before tax

-12.3

Depreciation

-6.12

Tax paid

-12.03

Working capital

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

1,746.3

729.92

597.89

716.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,746.3

729.92

597.89

716.36

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

61.72

21.3

191.73

129.46

View Annually Results

Inox Wind Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

17.643,29,541.24,648.872.2840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.05

19.312,94,038.593,711.163.5610,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

520.45

22.672,00,753.672,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,038.25

01,64,478.019903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

396.65

40.641,26,743.141,008.610.54,889.4453.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Inox Wind Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Shanti Prasad Jain

Director

DEVENDRA KUMAR JAIN

Director

VIVEK KUMAR JAIN

Director

Devansh Jain

Independent Director

Vanita Bhargava

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepak Banga

Whole-time Director

Kallol Chakraborty

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Inox Wind Energy Ltd

Summary

Inox Wind Energy Limited (IWEL) was incorporated as Public Limited Company on 06 March, 2020 in Gujarat as a wholly owned subsidiary of GFL Limited. Currently, the Company operates as a subsidiary of Inox Leasing and Finance Limited, with a controlling share capitalof 48.27% as of 31st March, 2024.The Company was found with the objective of engaging in business of generation and sale of wind energy, providing services for Erection, Procurement and Commissioning (EPC) of wind farms and holding strategic business interest in Renewables Energy. The Company received the Demerged Undertaking of GFL Limited and ran the Renewable Energy Business at various sites in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala and Rajasthan. The Company sites are strategically located at various locations catering to growing demand for wind energy and further expand operations. The global wind energy market holds massive potential to provide clean electricity and eliminate carbon emissions from fossil fuels.As per the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Inox Renewables Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of GFL Limited, GFL Limited and the Company, the Renewable Energy Business of GFL Limited was demerged into the Company as a going concern and Inox Renewables Limited was amalgamated with GFL limited effective from July 1, 2020. Resulting the Demerger process, the said Scheme became effective from February 9, 2021 during the year 2020-21. As per the Scheme, the Company allotted and credited 1 equity share of Rs
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Inox Wind Energy Ltd share price today?

The Inox Wind Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹9649.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Inox Wind Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Inox Wind Energy Ltd is ₹11624.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Inox Wind Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Inox Wind Energy Ltd is 7.49 and 4.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Inox Wind Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Inox Wind Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Inox Wind Energy Ltd is ₹4951 and ₹13900 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Inox Wind Energy Ltd?

Inox Wind Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 118.99%, 3 Years at 136.95%, 1 Year at 61.54%, 6 Month at 39.39%, 3 Month at -17.91% and 1 Month at -9.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Inox Wind Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Inox Wind Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.51 %
Institutions - 4.55 %
Public - 25.94 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Inox Wind Energy Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

