SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹10,100
Prev. Close₹10,026.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹609.15
Day's High₹10,268.6
Day's Low₹9,620
52 Week's High₹13,900
52 Week's Low₹4,951
Book Value₹2,412.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11,624.94
P/E7.49
EPS1,341.23
Divi. Yield0
Inox Wind will also provide post-commissioning multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services for the project. The project spans across Gujarat and Rajasthan.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.05
28.72
33.49
10.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,033.07
946.13
923.11
825.27
Net Worth
2,045.12
974.85
956.6
836.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
7.61
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
0
As % of sales
0
Employee costs
-0.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
-12.3
Depreciation
-6.12
Tax paid
-12.03
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
1,746.3
729.92
597.89
716.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,746.3
729.92
597.89
716.36
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
61.72
21.3
191.73
129.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
339.85
|17.64
|3,29,541.2
|4,648.87
|2.28
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.05
|19.31
|2,94,038.59
|3,711.16
|3.56
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
520.45
|22.67
|2,00,753.67
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,038.25
|0
|1,64,478.01
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
396.65
|40.64
|1,26,743.14
|1,008.61
|0.5
|4,889.44
|53.08
Chairman & Independent Directo
Shanti Prasad Jain
Director
DEVENDRA KUMAR JAIN
Director
VIVEK KUMAR JAIN
Director
Devansh Jain
Independent Director
Vanita Bhargava
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepak Banga
Whole-time Director
Kallol Chakraborty
Reports by Inox Wind Energy Ltd
Summary
Inox Wind Energy Limited (IWEL) was incorporated as Public Limited Company on 06 March, 2020 in Gujarat as a wholly owned subsidiary of GFL Limited. Currently, the Company operates as a subsidiary of Inox Leasing and Finance Limited, with a controlling share capitalof 48.27% as of 31st March, 2024.The Company was found with the objective of engaging in business of generation and sale of wind energy, providing services for Erection, Procurement and Commissioning (EPC) of wind farms and holding strategic business interest in Renewables Energy. The Company received the Demerged Undertaking of GFL Limited and ran the Renewable Energy Business at various sites in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala and Rajasthan. The Company sites are strategically located at various locations catering to growing demand for wind energy and further expand operations. The global wind energy market holds massive potential to provide clean electricity and eliminate carbon emissions from fossil fuels.As per the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Inox Renewables Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of GFL Limited, GFL Limited and the Company, the Renewable Energy Business of GFL Limited was demerged into the Company as a going concern and Inox Renewables Limited was amalgamated with GFL limited effective from July 1, 2020. Resulting the Demerger process, the said Scheme became effective from February 9, 2021 during the year 2020-21. As per the Scheme, the Company allotted and credited 1 equity share of Rs
Read More
The Inox Wind Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹9649.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Inox Wind Energy Ltd is ₹11624.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Inox Wind Energy Ltd is 7.49 and 4.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Inox Wind Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Inox Wind Energy Ltd is ₹4951 and ₹13900 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Inox Wind Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 118.99%, 3 Years at 136.95%, 1 Year at 61.54%, 6 Month at 39.39%, 3 Month at -17.91% and 1 Month at -9.01%.
