Inox Wind Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

INOX WIND ENERGY LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

326.15

16.93,15,723.454,648.872.3840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

302.6

18.182,76,832.473,711.163.7810,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

551.3

24.512,17,049.242,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,078.2

01,69,443.959903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

373.6

37.81,17,892.051,008.610.544,889.4453.08

Inox Wind Energy: RELATED NEWS

Inox Wind shares surge on securing 200 MW order from renewable power producer

Inox Wind shares surge on securing 200 MW order from renewable power producer

9 Jul 2024

Inox Wind will also provide post-commissioning multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services for the project. The project spans across Gujarat and Rajasthan.

