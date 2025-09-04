iifl-logo

Inox Green Energy Services Inks 189.1 MWp Solar O&M Deals

4 Sep 2025 , 11:11 AM

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd. on August 3 announced it has signed agreements to provide operation and maintenance (O&M) services for 189.1 MWp of operational solar projects across multiple customers.

The agreements cover 96.6 MWp with a global PE-backed independent power producer (IPP) for projects in Maharashtra, and 92.5 MWp with another IPP for projects in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

With these additions, the company’s O&M portfolio has expanded to 1.8 GW. Inox Green said it aims to scale its renewable O&M portfolio to 5.3 GW in the coming years.

CEO SK Mathu Sudhana noted that the company has rapidly scaled its solar O&M portfolio and is actively seeking opportunities across solar, wind, and renewable energy infrastructure. The company had earlier entered the O&M space in April, signing an agreement for 675 MWp of solar projects with a leading Indian renewable energy firm.

Inox Green Energy shares closed at ₹153, which is a 0.90% gain on September 3, 2025. Inox Green Energy shares have gained 6.4% in the last 5 days, up 32% in the last six months, dipped 13% in the year-to-date, and down 22% in the last year.

