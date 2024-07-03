Inox Wind Energy Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
1,746.3
729.92
597.89
716.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,746.3
729.92
597.89
716.36
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
61.72
21.3
191.73
129.46
Total Income
1,808.02
751.22
789.62
845.82
Total Expenditure
1,500.23
1,013.57
932.12
983.64
PBIDT
307.79
-262.35
-142.5
-137.82
Interest
239.93
327.1
271.66
240.38
PBDT
67.86
-589.45
-414.16
-378.2
Depreciation
112.69
97.34
92.5
93.3
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
43.27
0
0
-4
Deferred Tax
3.15
19.03
-174.7
-136.04
Reported Profit After Tax
-91.25
-705.82
-331.96
-331.46
Minority Interest After NP
-23.74
-335.04
-212.6
-159.22
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-67.51
-370.78
-119.36
-172.24
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.94
-14.98
0.4
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-66.57
-355.8
-119.76
-172.24
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-77.44
-629.57
-302.2
-301.74
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.05
11.22
10.99
10.99
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.62
-35.94
-23.83
-19.23
PBDTM(%)
3.88
-80.75
-69.27
-52.79
PATM(%)
-5.22
-96.69
-55.52
-46.27
Inox Wind will also provide post-commissioning multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services for the project. The project spans across Gujarat and Rajasthan.Read More
