Inox Wind Energy Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
1,372.58
1,032.71
713.59
412.79
317.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,372.58
1,032.71
713.59
412.79
317.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
29.04
41.61
20.11
14.4
6.9
Total Income
1,401.62
1,074.32
733.7
427.19
324.03
Total Expenditure
1,071.94
836.3
663.93
639.3
374.27
PBIDT
329.68
238.02
69.77
-212.11
-50.24
Interest
99.73
114.07
125.86
154.67
172.43
PBDT
229.95
123.95
-56.09
-366.78
-222.67
Depreciation
87.34
59.21
53.48
47.92
49.42
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
12.52
33.21
10.06
0
0
Deferred Tax
4.06
0.16
2.99
26.81
-7.78
Reported Profit After Tax
126.03
31.37
-122.62
-441.51
-264.31
Minority Interest After NP
90.08
20.17
-43.91
-208.92
-126.12
Net Profit after Minority Interest
35.95
11.2
-78.71
-232.59
-138.19
Extra-ordinary Items
3.19
-16.77
0.95
-9.8
-5.18
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
32.76
27.97
-79.66
-222.79
-133.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
28.88
9.29
-106.41
0
-235.9
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.05
12.05
12.05
11.22
10.99
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
24.01
23.04
9.77
-51.38
-15.84
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
9.18
3.03
-17.18
-106.95
-83.34
Inox Wind will also provide post-commissioning multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services for the project. The project spans across Gujarat and Rajasthan.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.