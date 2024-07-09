Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-35.39
EBIT margin
-30.02
Net profit margin
-24
RoCE
RoNW
RoA
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-301.74
Dividend per share
0
Cash EPS
-242.5
Book value per share
1,402.21
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
Tax payout
-30.69
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
Inventory days
Creditor days
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.89
Net debt / equity
0.69
Net debt / op. profit
-4.18
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-68.62
Employee costs
-13.02
Other costs
-53.74
Inox Wind will also provide post-commissioning multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services for the project. The project spans across Gujarat and Rajasthan.Read More
