Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
7.61
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
0
As % of sales
0
Employee costs
-0.9
As % of sales
11.93
Other costs
-84.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1,109.69
Operating profit
-77.75
OPM
-1,021.63
Depreciation
-6.12
Interest expense
-0.17
Other income
71.75
Profit before tax
-12.3
Taxes
-12.03
Tax rate
97.75
Minorities and other
0
Adj. profit
-24.34
Exceptional items
0
Net profit
-24.34
yoy growth (%)
NPM
-319.84
Inox Wind will also provide post-commissioning multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services for the project. The project spans across Gujarat and Rajasthan.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.