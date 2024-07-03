Inox Wind Energy Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
1,217.81
544.27
459.14
476.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,217.81
544.27
459.14
476.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
24.13
18.54
147.82
48.32
Total Income
1,241.94
562.81
606.96
524.38
Total Expenditure
1,056.51
789.85
512.57
619.01
PBIDT
185.43
-227.04
94.39
-94.63
Interest
185.42
264.43
187.98
183.61
PBDT
0.01
-491.47
-93.59
-278.24
Depreciation
82.21
75.03
71.31
69.49
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
43.45
0
0
-4
Deferred Tax
3.53
-14.23
-86.02
-93.9
Reported Profit After Tax
-129.18
-552.27
-78.88
-249.83
Minority Interest After NP
-42.59
-264.45
-86.09
-113.67
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-86.59
-287.82
7.21
-136.16
Extra-ordinary Items
-1.18
-9.02
0.4
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-85.41
-278.8
6.81
-136.16
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-110.43
-494.54
-71.81
-227.43
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.05
10.99
10.99
10.99
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.22
-41.71
20.55
-19.87
PBDTM(%)
0
-90.29
-20.38
-58.44
PATM(%)
-10.6
-101.46
-17.17
-52.47
Inox Wind will also provide post-commissioning multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services for the project. The project spans across Gujarat and Rajasthan.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.