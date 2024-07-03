Inox Wind Energy Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
733.01
639.57
528.49
504.22
371.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
733.01
639.57
528.49
504.22
371.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.78
18.28
37.59
4.99
16.63
Total Income
743.79
657.85
566.08
509.21
388.03
Total Expenditure
566.94
505.02
443.72
393.51
344.38
PBIDT
176.85
152.83
122.36
115.7
43.65
Interest
43.95
55.78
54.51
59.56
62.45
PBDT
132.9
97.05
67.85
56.14
-18.8
Depreciation
45.06
42.28
30.48
28.73
26.94
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
12.52
-0.18
33.39
9.79
Deferred Tax
3.39
0.67
-0.38
0.54
1.64
Reported Profit After Tax
84.45
41.58
37.93
-6.52
-57.17
Minority Interest After NP
58.79
31.29
18.86
1.34
-15.22
Net Profit after Minority Interest
25.66
10.29
19.07
-7.86
-41.95
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.02
3.21
-14.64
-2.11
2.38
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
25.68
7.08
33.71
-5.75
-44.33
EPS (Unit Curr.)
21.32
8.54
31.48
-4.02
-48.32
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.05
12.05
12.05
12.05
12.05
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
24.12
23.89
23.15
22.94
11.75
PBDTM(%)
18.13
15.17
12.83
11.13
-5.06
PATM(%)
11.52
6.5
7.17
-1.29
-15.39
Inox Wind will also provide post-commissioning multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services for the project. The project spans across Gujarat and Rajasthan.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.