Inox Wind Secures 153 MW Tamil Nadu Project

Inox Wind Ltd announced on March 7 that it has secured a 153 MW wind energy project from a leading renewable energy developer. The project will be set up in Tamil Nadu and will utilize Inox Wind’s advanced 3 MW class turbines, marking a significant milestone for the company.

The renewable energy developer behind this project is part of a globally recognized clean energy company, making it one of Inox Wind’s largest orders to date.

As part of the agreement, Inox Wind will provide limited-scope engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, ensuring seamless project execution. The company will also offer multi-year operations and maintenance (O&M) services post-commissioning to ensure long-term efficiency and reliability of the wind turbines.

Kailash Tarachandani, CEO of Inox Wind, highlighted that the company’s strong expertise in wind project execution, superior product quality, and service excellence has positioned it as a preferred partner for large-scale renewable energy projects in India.

In a previous deal, Inox Wind secured a 60 MW order from Serentica Renewables in December 2024, for the supply of 3 MW class wind turbines. The Serentica Renewables project, scheduled for installation in Karnataka, is part of a hybrid renewable energy initiative and is expected to be delivered within the first half of 2025.