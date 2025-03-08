iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Inox Wind Secures 153 MW Tamil Nadu Project

8 Mar 2025 , 10:35 PM

Inox Wind Ltd announced on March 7 that it has secured a 153 MW wind energy project from a leading renewable energy developer. The project will be set up in Tamil Nadu and will utilize Inox Wind’s advanced 3 MW class turbines, marking a significant milestone for the company.

The renewable energy developer behind this project is part of a globally recognized clean energy company, making it one of Inox Wind’s largest orders to date.

As part of the agreement, Inox Wind will provide limited-scope engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, ensuring seamless project execution. The company will also offer multi-year operations and maintenance (O&M) services post-commissioning to ensure long-term efficiency and reliability of the wind turbines.

Kailash Tarachandani, CEO of Inox Wind, highlighted that the company’s strong expertise in wind project execution, superior product quality, and service excellence has positioned it as a preferred partner for large-scale renewable energy projects in India.

In a previous deal, Inox Wind secured a 60 MW order from Serentica Renewables in December 2024, for the supply of 3 MW class wind turbines. The Serentica Renewables project, scheduled for installation in Karnataka, is part of a hybrid renewable energy initiative and is expected to be delivered within the first half of 2025.

Related Tags

  • Inox Wind
  • Inox Wind Energy
  • Inox Wind Energy Ltd
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Images

IPO-FY25: Q4 selloff moderates IPO returns to 6.83%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:04 PM
Images

NFO Pick – (Quant Arbitrage Fund)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|11:50 AM
Images

India’s Banking Credit – Trends & Challenges

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|03:56 PM
Images

Weekly Index Wrap (March 17-21, 2025)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|02:39 PM
Read More

Most Read News

Prestige Estates to Invest ₹1,625 Crore in Hospitality Arm PHVL

Prestige Estates to Invest ₹1,625 Crore in Hospitality Arm PHVL

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Mar 2025|03:57 PM
IREDA Secures JPY 26 Billion from SBI Tokyo to Boost Renewable Energy Growth

IREDA Secures JPY 26 Billion from SBI Tokyo to Boost Renewable Energy Growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Mar 2025|02:05 PM
JSPL Wins 3,257 MT Saradhapur Jalatap East Coal Block

JSPL Wins 3,257 MT Saradhapur Jalatap East Coal Block

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Mar 2025|12:06 PM
Govt to Raise Stake in Vodafone Idea to 48.99%

Govt to Raise Stake in Vodafone Idea to 48.99%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Mar 2025|11:53 AM
United Spirits Finalizes ₹172 Crore Property Sale in Mumbai

United Spirits Finalizes ₹172 Crore Property Sale in Mumbai

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Mar 2025|11:41 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.