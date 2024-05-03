To

The Members of

Inox Wind Energy Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statement

Opinion

We have audited the Standalone Financial Statement of Inox Wind Energy Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024 and the statement of Profit and Loss, the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statement, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Financial Statement").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statement give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statement section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statement under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statement of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statement as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

[We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.]

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statement and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information (hereinafter referred as "the Reports") but does not include the Standalone Financial Statement and our auditors report thereon. The Reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statement does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statement, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statement or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statement

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statement that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statement, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statement

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statement as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statement.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statement, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statement in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statement or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statement, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statement represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statement that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statement may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statement.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statement of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

The statutory audit was conducted via making arrangements to provide requisite documents/ information through an electronic medium. The Company has made available the following information/ records/ documents/ explanations to us through e-mail and remote secure network of the Company: -

a) Scanned copies of necessary records/documents deeds, certificates and the related records made available electronically through e-mail or remote secure network of the Company; and

b) By way of enquiries through video conferencing, dialogues and discussions over the phone, e-mails and similar communication channels.

It has also been represented by the management that the data and information provided electronically for the purpose of our audit are correct, complete, reliable and are directly generated from the accounting system of the Company, extracted from the records and files, without any further manual modifications so as to maintain its integrity, authenticity, readability and completeness. In addition, based on our review of the various internal audit reports/inspection reports (as applicable), nothing has come to our knowledge that makes us believe that such an audit procedure would not be adequate.

Our report is not modified in respect of the above matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies

Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the company has not paid any managerial remuneration during the period.

3. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statement comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statement – Refer Note-39 to the Standalone Financial Statement.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the note to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause iv(a) and iv(b) contain any material mis-statement.

v. There is no dividend declared or paid during the year by the company.

vi. Based on our examination, the company, has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail facility (edit log) but the feature has not been enabled by the company during the financial year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

For Dewan P. N. Chopra & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 000472N

Sandeep Dahiya

Partner Membership No. 505371 UDIN: 24505371BKAPKM9763

Date: May 03, 2024

Place: Noida

Annexure-A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph - 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Report of even date.)

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the Standalone Financial Statement of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given by the management and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that: -

(i) (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations are given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company doesnt have any immovable property hence reporting under paragraph 3(i) (c) of the order is not applicable

(d) The company is not revaluing its property, plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) or intangible assets during the year, hence paragraph 3(i)(d) is not applicable on the company.

(e) Based on the management representation, there is no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of

1988) and rules made thereunder, hence the paragraph 3(i)(e) is not applicable on the company.

(ii) (a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under paragraph 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) On the basis of our examination of the books of accounts and records, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence paragraph 3(ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable (iii) On the basis of our examination of the books of accounts and records, during the year the company has made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(a) The principal business of the company includes giving loans hence this paragraph 3(iii)(a) is not applicable to it. (b) Based on the examination of the books of accounts and records of the company, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) Based on the information provided by the management, the loans are repayable on demand and hence this paragraph is not applicable.

(d) There is no overdue amount outstanding for more than ninety days, hence paragraph 3(iii)(d) is not applicable.

(e) The principal business of the company includes giving loans hence this paragraph 3(iii)(a) is not applicable to it.

(f) Based on the examination of the books of accounts and records of the company, the company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. The details of the same are given below: -

( H in Lakh)

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans -Repayable on demand (A) 49,109.02 - 49,109.02 -Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - - - Total (A+B) 49,109.02 - 49,109.02 Percentage of loans/advances in nature of loans to the total loans - - 100%

(iv) In our opinion, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

(v) The company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposited; hence paragraph 3(v) of the order is not applicable.

(vi) To the best of our knowledge, the company is not required to maintain cost records under the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended and prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, paragraph 3(vi) of the order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) On the basis of our examination of the records of the company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value-added tax, cess and any other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited during the year by the company with the appropriate authorities, though there has been a slight delay in a few cases, to the extent applicable to it.

In our opinion, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, sales tax, value-added tax, duty of customs, service tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except as mentioned below in the table

H( in Lakh)

Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Amount (Jin Lakh) Date of payment Remarks, if any Employee Provident Fund Act, 1952 Provident Fund 0.60 Not paid Income Tax Act, 1961 Advance Tax 441.80 Not Paid

(b) On the basis of our examination of the books of accounts and records, the details of the dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above that have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as under: -

Name of the statue Name of dues Amount (In Lakh) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand 4,847.13 AY 2013-14 to AY 2016-17, AY 2018-19 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal) (Ahmedabad) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand 491.23 AY 2018-19 ACIT-Appeals-Ahmedabad Goods and Service Tax Act 2017 GST Demand 2,448.73 FY 2023-24 STO-Vadodara

(viii) On the basis of our examination of the books of accounts and records, there are no transactions that are there which is not recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), hence paragraph 3 (viii) is not applicable to the company.

(ix) (a) On the basis of our examination of the books of accounts and records and in our opinion, there is no default in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. (c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statement of the company, we report that no funds raised on a short-term basis have, prima facie, been used for long-term purposes by the company. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statement of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

Nature of fund taken Name of lender# Amount Involved Name of the subsidiary, joint venture, associate Relation Nature of Transaction for which funds utilized* Remarks, if any Loan Against Security 360 One Prime Limited H 10,000 /- in Lakh Inox Wind Limited & Inox Green Energy Services Limited Subsidiary & Step- down Subsidiary General Corporate Purpose (1) The Company has Pledged 10.50 Lakh shares held in Inox Wind Limited. (2) Inox Wind Limited has pledged 42.00 Lakh Shares held in Inox Green Energy Services Limited.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilized funds raised by way of the private placement of shares warrant (fully, partially or optionally convertible) for the purposes for which they were raised.

(xi) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting that true and fair view of the financial statement and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the company or no material fraud on the company by the officers and employees of the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company. Hence, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) Based on our examination of the records of the Company and in our opinion, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statement as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

(xvi) (a) Based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

(b) Based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not conducted any non-banking financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is an Unregistered Core Investment Company (‘CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The company is not required to obtain a registration with the RBI and continue to fulfill the criteria of the unregistered CIC.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is not more than one CIC as part of the group. However, one more group company meets the criteria for CIC company but the same is already registered as an "NBFC-Investment & Credit Company", accordingly not considered here for reporting number of CICs in the group.

(xvii) Based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has incurred cash losses in the current financial year amounting to H Nil and H 31.94 Lakh in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, this paragraph is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations are given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statement, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Based on information and explanation as provided and represented to us by the management of the Company, section 135 of the Act is not applicable to company hence, the paragraph 3(xx) of the order is not applicable.

For Dewan P. N. Chopra & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 000472N

Sandeep Dahiya

Partner Membership No. 505371 UDIN: 24505371BKAPKM9763

Date: May 03, 2024

Place: Noida

Annexure – B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statement of Inox Wind Energy Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of INOX WIND ENERGY LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statement of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statement, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statement for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statement in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statement.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Holding Company and its subsidiary companies, which are companies incorporated in India, have, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For Dewan P. N. Chopra & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 000472N

Sandeep Dahiya

Partner Membership No. 505371 UDIN: 24505371BKAPKM9763

Date: May 03, 2024

Place: Noida