Inox Wind Energy Ltd Management Discussions

Economy

Indian economic overview

Despite macroeconomic challenges roiling the global economy, the Indian economy achieved a GDP rate of 8.2% in FY 2024, maintaining its position as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world1. Additionally, inflation remained anchored at 5.4%2, supported by increased private consumption in the economy. With the Government of India introducing effective initiatives and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) implementing strategic policies, India has steadily emerged as a favourable business destination, contributing to the overall development of the economy. This has also significantly benefitted industries across all sectors, including startups, accelerating further growth and development.

Furthermore, FY 2023-24 witnessed foreign direct investment (FDI) of USD 71.0 billion3, facilitated by Indias presidency at the G20 summit in FY 2024. In the reported year, various economic sectors experienced positive growth, especially the manufacturing sector exhibiting strong performance at 9.9%. This growth can be primarily attributed to relentless governmental initiatives such as ‘Make in India and countries adopting ‘China+1 strategy.

Outlook

The Indian economy is anticipated to sustain its momentum in the coming years. It is projected to establish itself as the third-largest economy by 2027, surpassing Japan and Germany4. The Indian Government is drafting relevant policies to further contribute to the growth momentum of the country and establish India as the manufacturing hub of the world. To further augment the manufacturing capabilities of India, the interim budget FY 2024-25 focused on supporting the development and growth of the manufacturing sector in India, by reducing the corporate tax for some new manufacturing companies.

Industry overview

Indian renewable energy sector

Renewable energy constituted 71% of the total power generation capacity that India added in FY 2023-245.

With India progressing towards achieving the status of a developed economy by 2047, the Government of India has undertaken initiatives to minimise its impact on the environment and limit the emission of greenhouse gases (GHG). Over the last few years, Indias non-fossil fuel capacity increased by 396%, standing at 201.75 GW. On the other hand, in a historic first, the share of coal in the total installed capacity fell below 50%.

Globally, India is the third largest energy-consuming country in the world. To further its vision to foster a greener tomorrow, India has implemented strategic energy policies to ensure the different sectors achieve their decarbonisation targets. This also includes the promotion of renewable energy in the power generation sector. In FY 2024, India ranked 4th for its renewable energy installed capacity, along with obtaining fourth position for its wind power capacity. This growth can be primarily attributed to green tariff adoption, increased adoption of electric vehicles (EV), state policy targets, regulatory framework and green open access rules.

Among the major economies, India remained resilient regarding energy transformation, achieving the fastest pace in the addition of renewable capacity. Moreover, the abundance of renewable energy sources, expertise to leverage advanced technology and generating electricity from solar and wind energy and the nation willingly adopting electricity-charged batteries, have contributed to India reducing its reliance on fossil fuels and liquid fuels.

The Central Electricity Authority set a goal for India to reach 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by FY 2030, largely from renewable sources like solar and wind. Given the challenges these sources present due to their variability, RE-RTC (Renewable Energy-Round the Clock) is essential for meeting this target and achieving net zero emissions by 2070. The shift towards Renewable Energy Capacity Addition will increase the role of RE-RTC in Indias power sector, which has historically relied on conventional sources like coal and gas. Additionally, the Government of Indias Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) will drive utilities to incorporate RE-RTC into their portfolios to meet growing energy demands and comply with RPO requirements. Additionally, the Central Electricity Authority has projected that the installed capacity for the year 2031-32 is expected to reach 900,422 MW, with wind power contributing 121,895 MW.6 The installed wind energy capacity is anticipated to increase by 99.9 GW by FY 2030 in India.7

Over the years, India has established itself as a major contributor to wind turbine manufacturing. As per the industry reports, India has an existing share of 7% in global wind turbine and global wind generator manufacturing, 11% in global blade manufacturing capacity as well as 12% share in global gearbox manufacturing. Moreover, the domestic capacity to manufacture wind turbine generators was 10-12 GW in the year under review. These statistics highlight Indias strong presence in the manufacturing of blades, gearboxes and generators.

Steps undertaken by the Indian Government to attract FDI in the renewable sector

Launched National Green Hydrogen Mission

Setting up the Project Development Cell

Launching of Green Term Ahead Market (GTAM)

Promotion of Renewable energy through Green Energy open access rules

Setting up of Ultra- Mega Renewable Energy Power Parks (UMREPPs) with SECI, NTPC and other state governments to increase Renewable energy capacity additions

Waiving off of ISTS charges for solar and wind projects till June 30, 2025 by the Ministry of Power.

De-risk investment by Payment security mechanisms in Renewable energy sector.

Issuance of Standard Bidding Guidelines for tariff-based competitive bidding to procure power from grid-connected solar PV and wind projects.

Outlook

India aims to reduce its carbon emission intensity by 45% and increase the share of non-fossil capacity by 50 % by 2030. In addition to this, the long-term target of the country remains to reduce emissions to Net Zero by 2070. According to industry experts, India can become energy-independent by 2047 through leveraging clean technology.

The RE-RTC (Renewable Energy-Round the Clock) will play a crucial role in meeting the target set by the country to achieve non fossil fuel capacity by 2030 and to attain net zero emissions by 2070. The transition towards increased Renewable Energy Capacity will enhance the role of RE-RTC in Indias power sector, which has traditionally depended on coal and gas. Furthermore, the Governments Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) will encourage utilities to integrate RE-RTC into their systems to satisfy rising energy needs and adhere to RPO standards. Moreover, the Central Electricity Authority anticipates that the installed capacity for the year 2031-32 will reach 900,422 MW, with wind power accounting for 121,895 MW of this total.10

The Indian government has set out an ambitious green hydrogen production target of five million metric tonnes per annum by 2030, with an associated renewable energy capacity of about 125 GW by 2030. India is positioning itself as a global leader in renewable energy innovation and manufacturing, reducing reliance on imports. Furthermore, industry experts believe with the Government of India steadily investing in the renewable energy sector of India, the countrys energy transition is steadily gaining momentum.

Key goals

Reducing CO2e emissions by 1 billion tons by 2030

Reducing carbon intensity to less than 45% by 2030

Gaining 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030

Overview of Indias Power sector

The Government of India has played a significant role in transforming the power sector of the country from power-deficient to power-sufficient by adding 1,94,394 MW of generation capacity in the past nine years. In the reported year, the power demand increased by 12.7% from 2,15,888 MW in FY 2023 to 2,43,271 MW. In addition to this, in the reported year, the average availability of power increased to 20.6 hours in the rural areas and 23.8 hours in the urban areas11.

The industry has undergone significant transformation over the years, especially, owing to the growing demand for renewable energy. Furthermore, the Indian Government has allowed 100% FDI in the power sector for the generation of power from all sources (except atomic energy). Moreover, the target for electricity generation target including Renewable energy in India remained at 1750 billion units12.

Total Generation (including renewable sources) (in Billion)

Outlook

The growth projections of power generation remain positive in the coming years, driven by growing population, increased economic activities, electrification of mobility, cooking and a rising standard of living among individuals. Furthermore, in India, the rising demand for data centers is set to significantly affect the energy sector, requiring substantial investments in power generation and infrastructure. Furthermore, with the Government augmenting renewable energy addition and strategic policies drafted by the Indian Government, it is propelling the expansion in the power generation sector. Along with this, the share of non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity in the countrys total installed capacity is expected to reach 500 Mw from FY 2031-32.

Indias onshore and offshore wind energy

Indias focus on enhancing both onshore and offshore wind energy capacity is crucial for its transition towards sustainable renewable energy. Indias onshore wind potential is estimated at 1,164GW at a height of 150m, as per the latest study conducted by the National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE) which is significantly larger than the current installed wind capacity of 46GW, providing ample scope for onshore capacity addition over the next decades.14 By 2030, India is targeting to reach 100 GW of onshore wind installed capacity and bid out 37 GW of offshore wind energy projects15.

The long coastline of India provides an opportunity for the country to harness offshore wind energy. As per the Indian Government estimates, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have the potential of 70 GW of offshore wind power. Therefore, to support the development of offshore wind energy along the Tamil Nadu coast, the Indian Government invited bids for 4 blocks, each of 1 GW. Under this arrangement, the developers who won the bid for each block will set up 1 GW offshore wind energy capacity. In addition to this, the electricity generated is projected to be directly sold to the customers under the open access regime. Although the progress in the sector was slow owing to the high initial costs, however, India has revived its offshore wind power development plan by announcing a roadmap to deploy 30 GW by 2030.

Opportunities in the wind sector in India

Capacity expansion

Indias wind installed capacity is expected to expand further to 100GW by 2030, facilitating investment in the sector. This is anticipated to increase employment opportunities and augment manufacturing capabilities of the wind sector.

Government policy

The Indian Government is consistently working towards increasing the proportion of wind energy in the electricity mix of the country. Additionally, in COP 26, the Indian Government announced to achieve 500 GW non-fossil-based installed electricity generation capacity by 2030 of which more than 100GW will be wind installed capacity.

Technology advancement

The integration of advanced technology into the energy sector has enhanced the efficiency and optimised cost efficiency. Industry discussions indicate that rising capital costs reflect advancements in turbine technology, with 3 MW and larger wind turbines already being installed. Innovations in blade technology, such as lighter and longer blades, are contributing to reduced levelized costs and enabling capacity expansion in less windy areas.

Global export hub

Leveraging advanced manufacturing abilities, India has the potential to export wind turbines to meet global needs. This can significantly help in exploring international markets and boost profitability and enhance customer base.

Economic growth

India is expected to retain its strong growth trajectory in the forthcoming years, creating demand for power across various sectors in the country. This is anticipated to further augment the wind energy sector, providing reliable and sustainable power supply.

Challenges

Unreliable power supply

For manufacturing facilities located in unreliable power supply regions, power interruption can put a strain on manufacturing efficiency. This challenge is especially prevalent in turbine manufacturing, as it involves energy-intensive processes.

Lack of testing centres

Most of the components are shipped to countries such as Denmark, the Netherlands and China for testing as India has very limited advanced testing infrastructure and specialised technicians. This is not only a time-intensive process but also increases expenses.

Lack of Wind EPC players16

The wind energy sector is experiencing a notable shortage of EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) service providers. Over the past five years, four wind energy companies have declared bankruptcy, and more than a dozen have altered their business models, resulting in a significant scarcity of EPC services. This shortage is causing delays in wind energy projects.

Delay in commissioning17

Delays in commissioning wind energy projects due to various factors can negatively impact the cost optimisation strategies and diminish investors confidence.

Company overview

Established in 2020, the Inox Wind Energy Limited, is part of the INOXGFL group, an Indian conglomerate with a legacy of more than 90 years, operating in various business domains including wind energy, renewables fluoropolymers and specialty chemicals. IWEL got listed in June, 2021 pursuant to the demerger of the Renewables Energy Business of GFL Limited by way of a Composite Scheme of Arrangement between GFL Limited, Inox Renewables Limited and the Company approved by Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad. It holds strategic business interest in the renewable energy.

The amalgamation of Inox Wind Energy Limited (IWEL) into Inox Wind Limited

The Board of Directors on June 12, 2023, as part of a broader strategic initiative to streamline the groups organizational structure approved the Scheme of Arrangement to amalgamate the Companies into its subsidiary Inox Wind Limited (IWL), subject to regulatory approvals and compliances. The Appointed Date for the amalgamation as per the scheme is 1st July, 2023.

This consolidation is designed to simplify and optimise the groups structure by reducing the number of listed entities. The merger aims to create a larger, more robust entity with an enhanced shareholder base, leading to more efficient operations through a single listed company. Expected benefits include improved operational synergy, focused efforts, standardized processes, and enhanced productivity. The merger is anticipated to result in significant operational, administrative, and compliance cost savings, thereby boosting overall operational efficiency and effectiveness.

The Swap ratio for the proposed amalgamation after adjustment for the effect of the Bonus Issue of IWL is as under:

632 equity shares (face value of Rs. 10/- per share) of IWL to be issued for every 10 equity shares (face value of Rs. 10/- per share) of the IWEL.

632 share warrants of the IWL with an issue price of Rs.13.50/- each to be issued for every 10 share warrants of IWEL with an issue price of Rs. 847/- each.

The share warrants held by the warrant holders in IWEL were converted into equity shares and presently, there exists no warrants or convertible securities outstanding in the Company.

As of the date of this report, the scheme is pending approval with NCLT.

Discussion on financial performance concerning operational performance

Financial Performance

(C in lakhs)

S. Consolidated Standalone No. Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 1 Total Revenue Income 1,80,802 75,529 1,07,327 1,256 2 Profit/ (Loss) before tax (2,901) (69,248) 1,06,043 (304) 3 Profit/(Loss) for the Period from continued operations (8,912) (70,642) 1,01,761 599 4 Profit/ (Loss) from discontinued operations (579) 60 - - 5 Tax expense of discontinued operations (366) - - - 6 Profit/(Loss) for the Period (9,125) (70,582) 1,01,761 599

Key ratios

Below is the table showing the summary of the key financial ratios of the Company and a comparison is made between FY 2024 and FY 2023 to understand the occurrence of a change of 25% or more in the key financial ratios.

S. No. Ratios % / Times 2023-24 2022 -23 % change Reason for variance 1 Interest Coverage Ratio times 3706.20 0.70 527357.65% Due to operational efficiency and low 2 Current Ratio times 1.86 6.53 71.50% finance cost 3 Operating Profit Margin (%) % 99% 57% 72.74% 4 Net Profit Margin(%) % 95% 48% 98.78% 5 Return on Net Worth % 50% 1% 7998.45%

Human resource

The Companys workforce plays an integral role in driving the operations and contributing to the accomplishment of the Companys long-term goals.

IWEL has implemented various strategies to hire the right employees for the organisation. The Company promotes an engaging and positive working environment, facilitating the growth and development of the employees. The organisation also ensures providing an equitable workplace where talents are recognised and rewarded. The health and safety remains a top priority for the Company and IWEL adheres to the highest safety standards. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had 2 employees.

Risk and concern

The Companys risk management policies play an integral role in the Companys ability to attain its long-term goals. It proactively identifies key internal and external risks that can hinder the Companys operational efficiency. The Companys risk management system is simple, reliable and unequivocal, making it easier to understand, monitor and report the hazards in the organisation. All the relevant information is conveyed to the senior management of the Company. Also, the mitigation strategies are reviewed regularly, ensuring the Company can improve its risk mitigation strategies periodically. The risks identified during the assessment include delays in project execution arising from not clearing land certification in the given timeframe, sudden changes in weather conditions, fluctuations in economic parameters, changes in regulatory policy, outdated technology, strong competition in the market and lack of financial stability. These risks have the potential to negatively impact the performance of the Company, hindering operational efficiency and profit-making ability of the Company.

Outlook

In the coming years, the amalgamation of IWEL with IWL is anticipated to streamline the operations and therefore, leading to better management practices within the organisation. Also, post this amalgamation, IWL is expected to further strengthen IWLs position in the industry as a leading player in the renewable energy sector.

Internal control systems and their adequacy

The organisation has established strong internal control frameworks and procedures to guarantee adherence to relevant laws and regulations in its industry. These improvements also concentrate on efficiently maximising resource consumption. The Company has also set up a thorough internal audit system that is supervised by professional chartered accountants. Independent auditors regularly examine this system. The Company quickly notifies the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee of its action plans. In addition, the organisation has created trustworthy systems for financial and managerial reporting and consistently looks for ways to improve its procedures and processes.

Disclaimer

Certain comments on prospects in the Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) section may include a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that might cause actual results to differ significantly. The Company and its operating landscape are exposed to unanticipated, unparalleled, and dynamic risks due to factors like shifts in the macro environment, which includes worldwide pandemics like COVID-19. Based on assumptions drawn from internal and external sources, the reports data are presented. These estimations are subject to change because the factors that are influencing these assumptions are dynamic. Any forward-looking statement contained herein represents the Companys current objectives, beliefs, or assumptions as of the date of publication. The Company emphasizes that it is under no responsibility to update or amend forward-looking statements in response to new information, unforeseen developments, or other circumstances.