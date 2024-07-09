|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|4 Jun 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|EGM 27/06/2024 Notice of the 7th Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. Proceeding and declaration of voting Results in respect 7th EGM of the Company held on 27th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.06.2024)
|EGM
|30 Apr 2024
|1 Jun 2024
|Update on the Scheme of Arrangement Summery of the proceeding of the meeting of the equity shareholders of the Company convened on 1st June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/06/2024)
Inox Wind will also provide post-commissioning multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services for the project. The project spans across Gujarat and Rajasthan.Read More
