|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|19 Oct 2024
|Inox Wind Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|Inox Wind Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 May 2024
|27 Apr 2024
|Inox Wind Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|Inox Wind Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Please find attached disclosure regarding change in Key Managerial Personnel - Company Secretary/Compliance Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company Please find attached the outcome of the Board meeting held on 9th February, 2024. Please find attached the outcome of Board Meeting held on 9th February, 2024 regarding approval of Financial Results for quarter and nine month ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
Inox Wind will also provide post-commissioning multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services for the project. The project spans across Gujarat and Rajasthan.Read More
