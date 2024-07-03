Summary

Incorporated in 1985 and controlled by the Surana group, Bhagyanagar India Ltd (Formerly known as Bhagyanagar Metals Ltd) is engaged in manufacture of copper products. The Company started with the manufacture of non-ferrous metal products like copper rods and lead sleeves. A copper division was acquired through the takeover of two units, India Extrusion and Gangappa Industries. The product profile now includes enamelled and paper-covered copper strips which are used by Lucas, TVS, BHEL, Crompton Greaves and Sahney Paris. With the acquisition of Insulation and Plastics Pvt Ltd, it entered into the manufacture of PVC coated fabrics (inst. cap.: 36 lac tpa) like PVC foam leather.In 1993-94, Bhagyanagar Metals embarked upon a forward integration of its copper division to manufacture jelly-filled telephone cables and later expanded its capacity to 10 lac tpa to meet the increasing demand. BMLs main line of activity is jelly-filled telephone cables and jointing kits which are supplied to cable manufacturing companies and the Department of Telecommunications.During 1995-96, the company envisaged an expansion of Rs.2 crores for the PCM cable unit and approval of Department of Telecommunications (DOT) has been obtained for the companys product. During 1996-97, the company set up a unit for manufacture of field coils thereby making a forward integration for one of its units.In 1999-2000, the company commissioned a new unit for manufacture of jelly filled cable [unit II] with a capacity

