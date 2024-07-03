iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhagyanagar India Ltd Share Price

93.28
(-4.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:54:58 PM

  • Open97.19
  • Day's High97.19
  • 52 Wk High128.89
  • Prev. Close97.19
  • Day's Low92.55
  • 52 Wk Low 76
  • Turnover (lac)43.14
  • P/E256.95
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value54.55
  • EPS0.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)298.45
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Bhagyanagar India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

97.19

Prev. Close

97.19

Turnover(Lac.)

43.14

Day's High

97.19

Day's Low

92.55

52 Week's High

128.89

52 Week's Low

76

Book Value

54.55

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

298.45

P/E

256.95

EPS

0.38

Divi. Yield

0

Bhagyanagar India Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Bhagyanagar India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Demat Account

Trading Account

Bhagyanagar India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.62%

Non-Promoter- 0.27%

Institutions: 0.27%

Non-Institutions: 29.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bhagyanagar India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.4

6.4

6.4

6.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

167.7

128.36

122.26

117.89

Net Worth

174.1

134.76

128.66

124.29

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

505.61

504.15

446.86

292.77

yoy growth (%)

0.29

12.81

52.63

3.5

Raw materials

-465.98

-457.68

-400.55

-253.71

As % of sales

92.16

90.78

89.63

86.65

Employee costs

-4.45

-5.22

-5.85

-5.08

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.54

1.23

16.78

10.47

Depreciation

-3.67

-3.64

-3.61

-3.43

Tax paid

-1.57

-0.13

-3.92

-0.28

Working capital

53.59

-13.82

-5.03

14.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.29

12.81

52.63

3.5

Op profit growth

-0.97

-25.57

16.13

68.51

EBIT growth

-0.09

-59.92

25.29

33.43

Net profit growth

-11.61

-91.44

165.5

139.93

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,429.31

1,846.59

1,573.63

787.36

562.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,429.31

1,846.59

1,573.63

787.36

562.36

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

45.49

0.93

0.78

0.76

0.91

Bhagyanagar India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

17.643,29,541.24,648.872.2840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.05

19.312,94,038.593,711.163.5610,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

520.45

22.672,00,753.672,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,038.25

01,64,478.019903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

396.65

40.641,26,743.141,008.610.54,889.4453.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bhagyanagar India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Narender Surana

Managing Director

Devendra Surana

Independent Director

R Surender Reddy

Independent Director

Kamlesh Gandhi

Independent Director

Sanjana Jain

Whole-time Director

Naresh Chand Bhardwaj

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Lalit Kumar Thanvi

Independent Director

Chandra Shekhar Agrawal

Independent Director

Venkata Murali Krishna Tripuraneni

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bhagyanagar India Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1985 and controlled by the Surana group, Bhagyanagar India Ltd (Formerly known as Bhagyanagar Metals Ltd) is engaged in manufacture of copper products. The Company started with the manufacture of non-ferrous metal products like copper rods and lead sleeves. A copper division was acquired through the takeover of two units, India Extrusion and Gangappa Industries. The product profile now includes enamelled and paper-covered copper strips which are used by Lucas, TVS, BHEL, Crompton Greaves and Sahney Paris. With the acquisition of Insulation and Plastics Pvt Ltd, it entered into the manufacture of PVC coated fabrics (inst. cap.: 36 lac tpa) like PVC foam leather.In 1993-94, Bhagyanagar Metals embarked upon a forward integration of its copper division to manufacture jelly-filled telephone cables and later expanded its capacity to 10 lac tpa to meet the increasing demand. BMLs main line of activity is jelly-filled telephone cables and jointing kits which are supplied to cable manufacturing companies and the Department of Telecommunications.During 1995-96, the company envisaged an expansion of Rs.2 crores for the PCM cable unit and approval of Department of Telecommunications (DOT) has been obtained for the companys product. During 1996-97, the company set up a unit for manufacture of field coils thereby making a forward integration for one of its units.In 1999-2000, the company commissioned a new unit for manufacture of jelly filled cable [unit II] with a capacity
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Bhagyanagar India Ltd share price today?

The Bhagyanagar India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹93.28 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bhagyanagar India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bhagyanagar India Ltd is ₹298.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bhagyanagar India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bhagyanagar India Ltd is 256.95 and 1.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bhagyanagar India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bhagyanagar India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bhagyanagar India Ltd is ₹76 and ₹128.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bhagyanagar India Ltd?

Bhagyanagar India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.60%, 3 Years at 24.22%, 1 Year at -2.62%, 6 Month at -10.79%, 3 Month at -5.44% and 1 Month at -7.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bhagyanagar India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bhagyanagar India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.62 %
Institutions - 0.28 %
Public - 29.10 %

