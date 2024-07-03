Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹97.19
Prev. Close₹97.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹43.14
Day's High₹97.19
Day's Low₹92.55
52 Week's High₹128.89
52 Week's Low₹76
Book Value₹54.55
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)298.45
P/E256.95
EPS0.38
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.4
6.4
6.4
6.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
167.7
128.36
122.26
117.89
Net Worth
174.1
134.76
128.66
124.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
505.61
504.15
446.86
292.77
yoy growth (%)
0.29
12.81
52.63
3.5
Raw materials
-465.98
-457.68
-400.55
-253.71
As % of sales
92.16
90.78
89.63
86.65
Employee costs
-4.45
-5.22
-5.85
-5.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.54
1.23
16.78
10.47
Depreciation
-3.67
-3.64
-3.61
-3.43
Tax paid
-1.57
-0.13
-3.92
-0.28
Working capital
53.59
-13.82
-5.03
14.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.29
12.81
52.63
3.5
Op profit growth
-0.97
-25.57
16.13
68.51
EBIT growth
-0.09
-59.92
25.29
33.43
Net profit growth
-11.61
-91.44
165.5
139.93
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,429.31
1,846.59
1,573.63
787.36
562.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,429.31
1,846.59
1,573.63
787.36
562.36
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
45.49
0.93
0.78
0.76
0.91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
339.85
|17.64
|3,29,541.2
|4,648.87
|2.28
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.05
|19.31
|2,94,038.59
|3,711.16
|3.56
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
520.45
|22.67
|2,00,753.67
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,038.25
|0
|1,64,478.01
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
396.65
|40.64
|1,26,743.14
|1,008.61
|0.5
|4,889.44
|53.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Narender Surana
Managing Director
Devendra Surana
Independent Director
R Surender Reddy
Independent Director
Kamlesh Gandhi
Independent Director
Sanjana Jain
Whole-time Director
Naresh Chand Bhardwaj
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Lalit Kumar Thanvi
Independent Director
Chandra Shekhar Agrawal
Independent Director
Venkata Murali Krishna Tripuraneni
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bhagyanagar India Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1985 and controlled by the Surana group, Bhagyanagar India Ltd (Formerly known as Bhagyanagar Metals Ltd) is engaged in manufacture of copper products. The Company started with the manufacture of non-ferrous metal products like copper rods and lead sleeves. A copper division was acquired through the takeover of two units, India Extrusion and Gangappa Industries. The product profile now includes enamelled and paper-covered copper strips which are used by Lucas, TVS, BHEL, Crompton Greaves and Sahney Paris. With the acquisition of Insulation and Plastics Pvt Ltd, it entered into the manufacture of PVC coated fabrics (inst. cap.: 36 lac tpa) like PVC foam leather.In 1993-94, Bhagyanagar Metals embarked upon a forward integration of its copper division to manufacture jelly-filled telephone cables and later expanded its capacity to 10 lac tpa to meet the increasing demand. BMLs main line of activity is jelly-filled telephone cables and jointing kits which are supplied to cable manufacturing companies and the Department of Telecommunications.During 1995-96, the company envisaged an expansion of Rs.2 crores for the PCM cable unit and approval of Department of Telecommunications (DOT) has been obtained for the companys product. During 1996-97, the company set up a unit for manufacture of field coils thereby making a forward integration for one of its units.In 1999-2000, the company commissioned a new unit for manufacture of jelly filled cable [unit II] with a capacity
Read More
The Bhagyanagar India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹93.28 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bhagyanagar India Ltd is ₹298.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bhagyanagar India Ltd is 256.95 and 1.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bhagyanagar India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bhagyanagar India Ltd is ₹76 and ₹128.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bhagyanagar India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.60%, 3 Years at 24.22%, 1 Year at -2.62%, 6 Month at -10.79%, 3 Month at -5.44% and 1 Month at -7.09%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.