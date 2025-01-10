Bhagyanagar India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.4
6.4
6.4
6.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
167.7
128.36
122.26
117.89
Net Worth
174.1
134.76
128.66
124.29
Minority Interest
Debt
6.96
117.1
100.82
101.61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.14
0
0
0.68
Total Liabilities
181.2
251.86
229.48
226.58
Fixed Assets
25.24
36.11
38.12
41.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
36.46
20.02
20.02
20.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.59
0.59
0
0
Networking Capital
117.77
194.33
170.02
162.28
Inventories
0
89.11
83.23
70.7
Inventory Days
51.03
Sundry Debtors
1.29
103.04
73.48
57.12
Debtor Days
41.23
Other Current Assets
116.79
46.92
38.33
45.62
Sundry Creditors
0
-29.4
-21.29
-8.09
Creditor Days
5.84
Other Current Liabilities
-0.31
-15.34
-3.73
-3.07
Cash
1.12
0.81
1.33
2.6
Total Assets
181.18
251.86
229.49
226.58
