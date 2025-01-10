iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhagyanagar India Ltd Balance Sheet

89.97
(-2.40%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:05 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.4

6.4

6.4

6.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

167.7

128.36

122.26

117.89

Net Worth

174.1

134.76

128.66

124.29

Minority Interest

Debt

6.96

117.1

100.82

101.61

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.14

0

0

0.68

Total Liabilities

181.2

251.86

229.48

226.58

Fixed Assets

25.24

36.11

38.12

41.68

Intangible Assets

Investments

36.46

20.02

20.02

20.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.59

0.59

0

0

Networking Capital

117.77

194.33

170.02

162.28

Inventories

0

89.11

83.23

70.7

Inventory Days

51.03

Sundry Debtors

1.29

103.04

73.48

57.12

Debtor Days

41.23

Other Current Assets

116.79

46.92

38.33

45.62

Sundry Creditors

0

-29.4

-21.29

-8.09

Creditor Days

5.84

Other Current Liabilities

-0.31

-15.34

-3.73

-3.07

Cash

1.12

0.81

1.33

2.6

Total Assets

181.18

251.86

229.49

226.58

