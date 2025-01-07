iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bhagyanagar India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

93.76
(0.82%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:44:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhagyanagar India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

505.61

504.15

446.86

292.77

yoy growth (%)

0.29

12.81

52.63

3.5

Raw materials

-465.98

-457.68

-400.55

-253.71

As % of sales

92.16

90.78

89.63

86.65

Employee costs

-4.45

-5.22

-5.85

-5.08

As % of sales

0.88

1.03

1.3

1.73

Other costs

-25.83

-31.81

-27.77

-23.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.1

6.3

6.21

7.87

Operating profit

9.34

9.43

12.67

10.91

OPM

1.84

1.87

2.83

3.72

Depreciation

-3.67

-3.64

-3.61

-3.43

Interest expense

-5.7

-7.02

-3.81

-5.96

Other income

2.57

2.46

11.53

8.96

Profit before tax

2.54

1.23

16.78

10.47

Taxes

-1.57

-0.13

-3.92

-0.28

Tax rate

-61.83

-10.95

-23.36

-2.74

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.97

1.1

12.86

10.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-5.34

Net profit

0.97

1.1

12.86

4.84

yoy growth (%)

-11.61

-91.44

165.5

139.93

NPM

0.19

0.21

2.87

1.65

Bhagyanagar Ind : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhagyanagar India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.