|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
505.61
504.15
446.86
292.77
yoy growth (%)
0.29
12.81
52.63
3.5
Raw materials
-465.98
-457.68
-400.55
-253.71
As % of sales
92.16
90.78
89.63
86.65
Employee costs
-4.45
-5.22
-5.85
-5.08
As % of sales
0.88
1.03
1.3
1.73
Other costs
-25.83
-31.81
-27.77
-23.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.1
6.3
6.21
7.87
Operating profit
9.34
9.43
12.67
10.91
OPM
1.84
1.87
2.83
3.72
Depreciation
-3.67
-3.64
-3.61
-3.43
Interest expense
-5.7
-7.02
-3.81
-5.96
Other income
2.57
2.46
11.53
8.96
Profit before tax
2.54
1.23
16.78
10.47
Taxes
-1.57
-0.13
-3.92
-0.28
Tax rate
-61.83
-10.95
-23.36
-2.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.97
1.1
12.86
10.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-5.34
Net profit
0.97
1.1
12.86
4.84
yoy growth (%)
-11.61
-91.44
165.5
139.93
NPM
0.19
0.21
2.87
1.65
