Bhagyanagar India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Bhagyanagar Ind FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.54

1.23

16.78

10.47

Depreciation

-3.67

-3.64

-3.61

-3.43

Tax paid

-1.57

-0.13

-3.92

-0.28

Working capital

53.59

-13.82

-5.03

14.93

Other operating items

Operating

50.88

-16.36

4.22

21.68

Capital expenditure

0.59

2.76

2.02

-29.76

Free cash flow

51.47

-13.6

6.24

-8.07

Equity raised

233.83

225.13

192.9

284.48

Investing

0

5.3

13.32

-24.71

Financing

65.07

47.84

-28.1

-21.85

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

350.38

264.67

184.36

229.84

