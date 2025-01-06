Bhagyanagar India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.54
1.23
16.78
10.47
Depreciation
-3.67
-3.64
-3.61
-3.43
Tax paid
-1.57
-0.13
-3.92
-0.28
Working capital
53.59
-13.82
-5.03
14.93
Other operating items
Operating
50.88
-16.36
4.22
21.68
Capital expenditure
0.59
2.76
2.02
-29.76
Free cash flow
51.47
-13.6
6.24
-8.07
Equity raised
233.83
225.13
192.9
284.48
Investing
0
5.3
13.32
-24.71
Financing
65.07
47.84
-28.1
-21.85
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
350.38
264.67
184.36
229.84
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.