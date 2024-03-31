To the Members of Bhagyanagar India Limited

The Directors have pleasure in presenting the 39th Annual Report of your Company and the Audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 together with Auditors Report thereon.

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The performance of the Company during the year has been as under:

(Amount in lakhs)

Standalone Results Consolidated Results Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Sales and other Income 77174.17 138872.52 147480.35 184752.32 EBIDTA- Operational 1272.44 2039.41 3328.52 3562.76 EBIDTA 5535.44 2039.41 7591.52 3562.76 LESS : Depreciation 341.79 361.59 663.27 592.79 Interest 535.99 870.94 1340.85 1522.02 Profit before Taxation 4657.66 806.87 5587.40 1447.95 Provision for Taxation: Current Tax 710.00 255.58 880.73 362.58 Deferred Tax 13.63 -58.66 134.30 23.92 MAT Credit - - - 48.40 Profit after Tax 3934.03 609.96 4572.37 1013.05 Surplus brought forward from previous year 9958.95 9348.99 10760.81 9747.76 Balance available for appropriation 13892.98 9958.95 15333.18 10760.81 Transfer to General Reserves - - - - Balance c/f to Balance Sheet 13892.98 9958.95 15333.18 10760.81

PERFORMANCE AND OPERATIONS:

Other Income for the financial year 2023-24 includes profit on sale of land amounting to Rs. 4262.69 Lacs. Comparative Operating EBIDTA excluding that profit is provided in the above table. Since the copper business was transferred to Bhagyanagar Copper Private Limited w.e.f. 01.01.2024. Standalone results for the year 2023-24 and 2022-23 are not comparable.

Material Changes and Commitments:

Pursuant to the approval of Board of Directors vide its resolution dated 25th August 2023, the shareholders of the Company vide its special resolution dated 27th September 2023 passed in Annual General Meeting, had approved the sale and transfer of the Copper Business of the Company with all related assets and liabilities to Bhagyanagar Copper Private Limited, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary on a slump sale basis as going concern.

The aforesaid slump sale was made effective with effect from 1st January 2024, therefore, the Copper Business was transferred to, and vested in. Bhagyanagar Copper Private Limited as on the effective date at a consideration of 60. Crores. The Consideration is paid by Bhagyanagar Copper Private Limited in the form of issuance of 1,00,00,000 Optionally Convertible Preference Shares carrying coupon rate of 1% (Non- cumulative) at a price of Rs. 16.44 per share (Including Premium of Rs. 6.44 Per share) totaling to Rs. 16,44,00,000/- and remaining of Rs. 43,61,00,000 treated as long term unsecured loan given to Bhagyanagar Copper Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary. As on the date of this report, the remaining business of the Company only comprises of Wind Power Division and holding of Real-estate Properties.

SUBSIDIARIES/ ASSOCIATES:

Your Company has only one wholly owned (100%) subsidiary company viz., Bhagyanagar Copper Private Limited, engaged in the manufacture of copper products. There has been no material change in the nature of its business. In terms of proviso to sub section (3) of Section 129 of the Act, 2013 read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the salient features of the financial statement of the subsidiaries and Associates is set out in the prescribed Form AOC-1, which forms part of the annual report.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

The Consolidated Financial Statements are prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) as per the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 notified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 forms part of the Annual Report. As per the provisions of Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has placed separate audited accounts of its Subsidiary on its website www.bhagyanagarindia.com and a copy of separate audited financial statements of its subsidiary will be provided to shareholders upon their request.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Directors state that applicable Secretarial Standards, i.e., SS-1 and SS-2, relating to ‘Meetings of the Board of Directors and ‘General Meetings, respectively, have been duly followed by the Company.

SHARE CAPITAL:

The paid-up Share Capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 is Rs. 6,39,90,000 divided into 3,19,95,000 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The Board of Directors of the Company has not recommended for transfer of any amount to the General Reserve for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024.

DIVIDEND:

The Board of Directors has not recommended dividend for the financial year 2023-24 to retain the maximum possible cash in the system. The Company is constrained to skip the dividend in view of the proposed expansion plans.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report as required under schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 forms an integral part of this Report and gives details of the overall industry structure, developments, performance and state of affairs of the Companys business, internal controls and their adequacy, risk management systems and other material developments during the financial year.

Management Discussion and Analysis Report is presented in a separate section forms part of the Annual Report as

Annexure-II.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to the Directors Responsibility Statement, the Board of Directors of the Company hereby confirms: (a) That the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) That the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year 31st March, 2024 and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(c) That the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) That the directors have prepared the annual accounts for the financial year 31st March, 2024 on a going concern basis;

(e) That the directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

(f) That the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

STATEMENT ON DECLARATION GIVEN BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The independent directors have submitted the declaration of independence, as required pursuant to sub-section (7) of section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25(8) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 stating that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in sub-section (6) of Section 149 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY

The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, framed a policy which lays down a framework in relation to selection, appointment and remuneration to Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Management and other employees of the Company. The details of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Policy are stated in the Corporate Governance Report.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES, SECURITIES OR INVESTMENTS:

The details of Loans, Guarantees, Securities and Investments made during the financial year ended 31 st March, 2024 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements in compliance with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All transactions entered with Related Parties for the year under review were on arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. All Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee as also the Board for approval, wherever required. Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is obtained for the transactions which are of a foreseeable and repetitive nature. A statement giving details of all related party transactions entered into pursuant to the omnibus approval so granted are placed before the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors on a quarterly basis. The Company has developed a Policy on Related Party Transactions for the purpose of identification monitoring of such transactions. The policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board is uploaded on the Companys website www.bhagyanagarindia.com. The particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of section 188 is prepared in Form AOC-2 pursuant to clause (h) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and the same is annexed herewith as "Annexure-III" to this Report.

AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Audit Committee, as on 31.03.2024, consists of Independent Directors Shri Kamlesh Gandhi as Chairman, Shri R. Surender Reddy, Smt. Sanjana Jain and the Managing Director, Shri Devendra Surana as Members. The Committee inter alia reviews the Internal Control System, Reports of Internal Auditors and compliance of various Regulations. The Committee also reviews the financial statements before are placed before the Board.

The recommendations made by the Audit Committee to the Board, from time to time during the year under review, have been accepted by the Board. Other details with respect to the Audit Committee such as its terms of reference, the meetings of the Audit Committee and attendance thereat of the members of the Committee, are separately provided in this Annual Report, as a part of the Report on Corporate

Governance.

ANNUAL RETURN:

The Annual Return of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 is available on the website of Company at http://www.bhagyanagarindia.com/investor-relations.php.

PARTICULARS IN RESPECT OF CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The information on Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and outgo required to be disclosed under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are provided in the Annexure-I forming part of this Report.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

In terms of the requirements under Section 134(3)(n) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 21 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has developed and implemented the Risk Management Policy. The Audit Committee has additional oversight in the area of financial risks and controls. Major risks identified the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis. The development and implementation of risk management policy has been covered in the management discussion and analysis, which forms part of this report. At present, the Company has not identified any element of risk which may threaten the existence of the company.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR):

Corporate Social Responsibility reflects the strong commitment of the Company to improve the quality of life of the workforce and their families and also the community and society at large. The Company believes in undertaking business in a way that will lead to overall development of all stakeholders and society.

During the year 2023-24, the Company is covered under the criteria of Section 135(5) of Companies Act, 2013. The CSR activities of the Surana Group are guided by the vision and philosophy of its founding father, Shri G.M. Surana, who embodied the value of trusteeship in business and laid the Foundation for its ethical and value-based functioning. The core elements of CSR activities include ethical functioning, respect for all stake-holders, protection of human rights, and care for the environment. The G.M. Surana Foundation is established purely for the purpose of providing medical relief to the people who are in below poverty line. It is being run by qualified and registered doctors.

During the year, the Company has spent Rs. 11,45,254/- on

CSR activities.

A report on Corporate Social Responsibility as per Rule 8 of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 is annexed to this Boards Report as Annexure-IV. BOARD EVALUATION:

During the year under review, pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the evaluation of performance of all Directors is undertaken annually. The company has implemented a system of evaluating performance of the Board of Directors and of its Committees and individual Directors on the basis of a structured questionnaire which comprise evaluation criteria taking into consideration various performance related aspects. The Board of Directors have expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL: hri N.C. Bhardwaj, Whole-time Director, of the Company will retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. The brief particulars of Directors seeking appointment/reappointment at this Annual General Meeting are annexed to the Notice.

As on 31st March, 2024, Shri Devendra Surana and Shri Narender Surana, Managing Directors, Shri N.C. Bhardwaj, Whole-time Director, Shri Surendra Bhutoria, Chief Financial by Officer and Shri Lalit Kumar Thanvi, Company Secretary are the Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs) of the Company as per the provisions of Companies Act, 2013.

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD:

During the financial year under review, 6 (Six) Board Meetings were convened and held, the details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report. The intervening gap between the meetings was within the period of 120 days as prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015.

DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any deposits in terms of Section 73 or 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and as such, no amount on account of principal or interest on public deposits was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.

LISTING OF EQUITY SHARES:

The Companys equity shares are listed on the following Stock Exchanges:

(i) BSE Limited, Phiroze JeeJeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001, Maharashtra, India; and

(ii) National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, Exchange Plaza, Floor 5, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051, Maharashtra, India. The Company has paid the annual listing fees to the said stock exchanges for the financial year 2024-25.

STATUTORY AUDITORS:

The Statutory Auditors Report for the Financial year 2023-24 does not contain any qualifications, reservations, adverse remarks or disclaimer and no frauds were reported by the Auditors under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act. M/s. Luharuka & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad (Registration No. 01882S) were Re-appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company in the 37th Annual General Meeting, who shall hold office till the conclusion the 42nd Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2027. The independence of the external auditors is effectively maintained by the Company.

INTERNAL AUDITORS:

The Board of Directors based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee has appointed M/s. Sekhar & Co., Chartered Accountants as the Internal Auditors of your Company. The Internal Auditors are submitting their reports on quarterly basis to the Audit Committee and Board of Directors. The Board of Directors of the Company has re-appointed M/s. Sekhar & Co., Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors to conduct Internal Audit for the financial year ended 31 st March, 2025.

COST AUDITORS:

The Company has maintained cost records as specified Central Government under Section 148(1) of Companies Act, 2013 and such records have been audited by the Cost Auditor pursuant to Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014.

M/s Lavanya & Associates, Cost Accountants, Hyderabad, has been appointed by the Board, on recommendations of Audit Committee, as Cost Auditor for conducting audit of the cost accounts maintained by the Company relating to Base Metals and Electricity for the financial year 2023-24. The Cost Auditors Report of financial year 2023-24 did not contain any qualifications, reservations, adverse remarks or disclaimers and no frauds were reported by the Cost Auditors to the Company under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, your Company had appointed Mrs. Rakhi Agarwal, Company Secretary in Practice, Hyderabad, as its Secretarial Auditor to conduct the Secretarial Audit of your Company for financial year 2023-24. The Report of the Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2023-24 is annexed to this report as Annexure-V. There were no qualifications, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer made by the Secretarial Auditor in its report.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT OF MATERIAL UNLISTED INDIAN SUBSIDIARY:

The Secretarial Audit of Bhagyanagar Copper Private Limited (BCPL), a material subsidiary of the Company was carried out pursuant to Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 24A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report of BCPL submitted by Mrs. Rakhi Agarwal, Company Secretary in Practice, does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer. of The Report of the Secretarial Auditor of Bhagyanagar Copper Private Limited for the financial year 2023-24 is annexed to this report as Annexure-VII.

ANNUAL SECRETARIAL COMPLIANCE REPORT:

The Company has undertaken an audit for the financial year 2023-24 for all applicable compliances as per Securities and Exchange Board of India Regulations and Circulars/Guidelines issued thereunder. The Annual Secretarial Compliance Report duly signed by Mrs. Rakhi Agarwal, Company Secretary in Practice has been submitted to the Stock Exchanges within 60 days of the end of the Financial Year and is annexed at Annexure-VIII to this Boards Report.

REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS:

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditors, Internal Auditors and Secretarial Auditor have not reported any instances of frauds committed in the Company by its Officers or Employees to the Audit Committee under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, details of which needs to be mentioned in this Report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

The Company has implemented the procedures and adopted practices in conformity with the Code of Corporate Governance as per the requirements of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015. A separate report on corporate governance practices followed by the Company together with a Certificate from the Companys Auditors confirming compliances forms integral part of this Report.

VIGIL MECHANISM:

The Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy establishing vigil mechanism, to provide a formal mechanism to the Directors and employees to report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of Code of Conduct and Ethics. It also provides for adequate safeguards against the victimization of employees who avail of the mechanism and provides direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases. It is affirmed that no personnel of the Company have denied access to the Audit Committee. The policy of vigil mechanism is available on the Companys website. The Whistle Blower Policy aims for conducting the affairs in fair and transparent manner by adopting highest standards of professionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical behavior.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

A. Disclosures with respect to the remuneration of Directors and employees as required under Section 197(12) of Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5(1) Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is provided as follows: (i) The ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the company for the financial year;

Name of the Director Ratio to Median Remuneration Shri Narender Surana, MD Nil Shri Devendra Surana, MD 4.92 Shri N.C. Bhardwaj, WTD 1

(ii) The percentage increase in remuneration of each director, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Officer, Company Secretary or Manager, if in the financial year;

Name of Person % increase in remuneration Shri Devendra Surana, MD 0.00 Shri N.C. Bhardwaj, WTD 12.27 Shri Surendra Bhutoria, CFO 6.58 Shri Lalit Kumar Thanvi 0.00

(iii) The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year: 12.269%

(iv) The number of permanent employees on the rolls of company as on 31st March, 2024: 5

(v) Average percentile increase already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration;

The average increase in salaries of employees other than managerial personnel in 2023-24 was 23.86%. Percentage increase in the managerial remuneration for the year was 2.50%.

(vi) Affirmation that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the company - Yes.

B. In terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, a statement showing the names of the top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn and names and other particulars of the employees drawing remuneration in excess of the limits set out in the said rules forms part of this Report. Having regard to the provisions of the second proviso to Section 136(1) of the Act and as advised, the Annual Report excluding the aforesaid information is being sent to the members of the Company. The said Annexure is open for inspection at the registered office of your Company. Any member interested in obtaining copy of the same may write to Company Secretary.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the Internal Audit function reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board.

The Internal Auditors team carries out extensive audit and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies at all locations of the Company and its subsidiaries. Based on the report of internal audit function, process owners undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURT:

The GST authorities conducted an investigation in March of 2023 and on the insistence of the authorities, the company has deposited an amount of Rs.800 lakhs with GST Department under protest and shown in financial statements under the head "Current Assets". The company has not received any show cause notice till date of this report. The company has been advised by the legal experts that it has fair chance of ultimately succeeding in the matter and accordingly no provision has been made in the books of accounts. There are no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

DETAILS OF ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016:

During the year, no corporate insolvency resolution process was initiated under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, either by or against the Company, before National Company Law Tribunal.

ONE TIME SETTLEMENT WITH ANY BANK OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTION:

No disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one-time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions, as the Company had not made any one ime settlement with any bank or financial institution during the year.

HUMAN RESOURCES:

The industrial relations of the Company continued to be harmonious during the year under review.

ISO 9001-2008 CERTIFICATION:

Your Company continues to hold ISO 9001-2008 Certification by meeting all the requirements of Certification from time to time.

POLICY ON SEXUAL HARRASSEMENT:

The Company has adopted policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace in accordance with The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been setup to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. During the period under review, no complaints were received by the ICC.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements in the Boards Report and the Management Discussion & Analysis describing the Companys objectives, expectations or forecasts may be forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors that could influence the Companys operations include global and domestic demand and supply conditions affecting selling prices of finished goods, input availability and prices, changes in government regulations, tax laws, economic developments within the country and other factors such as litigation and industrial relations.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

The Directors take this opportunity to place on record their sincere thanks to the suppliers, customers, strategic partners, Banks and Financial Institutions, Insurance Companies, Central and State Government Departments and the shareholders for their support and co-operation extended to the Company from time to time. Directors are pleased to record their appreciation of the sincere and dedicated services of the employees and workmen at all levels.

