Bhagyanagar India Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1985 and controlled by the Surana group, Bhagyanagar India Ltd (Formerly known as Bhagyanagar Metals Ltd) is engaged in manufacture of copper products. The Company started with the manufacture of non-ferrous metal products like copper rods and lead sleeves. A copper division was acquired through the takeover of two units, India Extrusion and Gangappa Industries. The product profile now includes enamelled and paper-covered copper strips which are used by Lucas, TVS, BHEL, Crompton Greaves and Sahney Paris. With the acquisition of Insulation and Plastics Pvt Ltd, it entered into the manufacture of PVC coated fabrics (inst. cap.: 36 lac tpa) like PVC foam leather.In 1993-94, Bhagyanagar Metals embarked upon a forward integration of its copper division to manufacture jelly-filled telephone cables and later expanded its capacity to 10 lac tpa to meet the increasing demand. BMLs main line of activity is jelly-filled telephone cables and jointing kits which are supplied to cable manufacturing companies and the Department of Telecommunications.During 1995-96, the company envisaged an expansion of Rs.2 crores for the PCM cable unit and approval of Department of Telecommunications (DOT) has been obtained for the companys product. During 1996-97, the company set up a unit for manufacture of field coils thereby making a forward integration for one of its units.In 1999-2000, the company commissioned a new unit for manufacture of jelly filled cable [unit II] with a capacity of 6 LCKM at IDA Nacharam. The unit commenced commercial production in September 1999 and the total nominal capacity for Jelly Filled Telephone Cable of the Company stands increased to 49 LCKM.During 2001 the companys new production facility for the manufacture of Poly Insulated Jelly Filled Telephone Cables at Goa was established and the work on this has already commenced.The project went into production in August,2001. Since the Auto Ancillary industry has a strong presence the company plans to foray into manufacture of Automotive Components as OEM products.The company gone in for Buy Back of Equity Shares of 3493610 equity shares @ Rs.65/-per share. It also made second buy back of equity shares in 2002-03 comprising 121115 equity shares @ Rs.65 per share. Subsequent to this buy back of shares the share capital stands reduced to 6302528 equity shares of Rs.10 each.During 2005-06, the Company incorporated a 100% Subsidiary Company in the name and style of Bhagyanagar Telecom Limited for the purpose of Telecom Products related activities. It also floated a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) with 36% stake, along with other entities in the name and style of Designer Real Estate India Private Limited to engage in the business of Infrastructure and Real Estate development related activities. Besides, it incorporated Bhagynagar Properties Limited, a 100% Subsidiary for the purpose of Real Estate, Infrastructure and Development related activities.The Company changed its name to Bhagyanagar India Limited from Bhagyanagar Metals Limited in view of the diversified business activities effective 07 Aug. 2006. During 2006-07, the Company launched two more copper products Copper Solar Fins & Copper Bus Bars. The Company through its subsidiaries Bhagyanagar properties Ltd and Scientia Infocom India Ltd has acquired 25 Acres of land at Gachibowli, Hyderabad; it acquired 50 Acres of land in a Sri City multi product SEZ, at Tada near Chennai. It ventured into Construction business. It commissioned the Wind Power Project with an installed capacity of 9 MW in 2 phases on 30.09.06 and 30.03.07 by installing 7 Wind Turbine Generators at Kapatguda, Gadag District in Karnataka.The Company installed another 1.5 MW Wind Turbine Generator in the state of Tamilnadu which was commissioned on 30th June 2009. It changed the name of Copper Unit presently run in the name of M/s India Extrusion to M/s Bhagyanagar India Limited during 2009-10. It further installed another 1.65 MW Wind Turbine Generator in the state of Tamilnadu which was commissioned on 08.03.2010. It commenced the production for Auto Sector effective from 01.08.2010.The Company invested to the extent of 74% in the equity shares of M/s. Solar Dynamics Private Limited on 4th June,2012 and by virtue of the same it became the subsidiary of the Company during 2011-12. In the year 2014-15, the Company focused on its core business Copper, its allied products and Solar & Wind Power Generation.During year 2015-16, as per the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company, Surana Telecom and Power Limited (STPL) and Bhagyanagar Properties Private Limited (BPPL), the Solar Business including 5 MW solar power plant and investments in solar related companies was demerged to STPL. Investments in real estate subsidiaries along with loans given to them was demerged to BPPL. Accordingly, the Scheme was made effective from 1st April, 2016. In Consideration of vesting of solar division into STPL and real estate division into BPL, the equity shares were allotted by resulting companies in the following share exchange ratio: For every 6 equity shares of Rs.2/- each of BIL as on record date, will continue to hold 3 equity shares of Rs.2/- each of BIL, and will get 4 equity shares of Re.1/- each of STPL and 3 equity shares of Rs.2/- each of BPL. As a result, the equity shares got listed on the Stock Exchanges w.e.f. 17.05.2017.