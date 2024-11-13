|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|BHAGYANAGAR INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the 2nd quarter ended 30th September 2024. Financial Results for quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Aug 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|Appointment of Additional Independent Directors of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|BHAGYANAGAR INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today 31st July 2024 Inter-alia has approved and taken on record the Un-audited (standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|BHAGYANAGAR INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and the year ended 31st March 2024. Audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st march, 2024 along with auditors report. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jan 2024
|20 Jan 2024
|BHAGYANAGAR INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting 1. Approved and taken on record the Un-audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31% December, 2023, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. Taken on records the slump sale transaction of the copper business from Bhagyanagar India Limited to Bhagyanagar copper Private Limited, its wholly owned subsidiary, pursuant to the approval of Board of Directors dated 25th August 2023 and Shareholders approval dated 27th September 2023 has been executed with effect from Ist January 2024 for a consideration of Rs. 60.05 crores subject to necessary working capital adjustment till the closing date. The Board Meeting commenced at 11:00 A.M. and concluded at 11:42 A.M. Please find enclosed herewith the Un-audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31% December, 2023, along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.01.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.