Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

BHAGYANAGAR INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the 2nd quarter ended 30th September 2024. Financial Results for quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024

Appointment of Additional Independent Directors of the Company.

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

BHAGYANAGAR INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today 31st July 2024 Inter-alia has approved and taken on record the Un-audited (standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 13 May 2024

BHAGYANAGAR INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and the year ended 31st March 2024. Audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st march, 2024 along with auditors report. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jan 2024 20 Jan 2024