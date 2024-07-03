iifl-logo-icon 1
Karma Energy Ltd Share Price

76.29
(-2.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:39:58 AM

  • Open81.78
  • Day's High81.78
  • 52 Wk High105.1
  • Prev. Close78.37
  • Day's Low73.55
  • 52 Wk Low 54
  • Turnover (lac)37.76
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value35.52
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)88.27
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Karma Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

81.78

Prev. Close

78.37

Turnover(Lac.)

37.76

Day's High

81.78

Day's Low

73.55

52 Week's High

105.1

52 Week's Low

54

Book Value

35.52

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

88.27

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Karma Energy Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Jul, 2024

Karma Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Karma Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:01 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.70%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Karma Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.57

11.57

11.57

11.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

26.87

26.9

18.64

20.99

Net Worth

38.44

38.47

30.21

32.56

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

27.53

23.06

35.87

33.49

yoy growth (%)

19.37

-35.7

7.1

21.94

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2.72

-2.39

-2.61

-2.35

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-2.26

-11.68

0.19

-1.28

Depreciation

-5.09

-5.11

-5.42

-4.97

Tax paid

0.13

0.99

-0.02

0.16

Working capital

6.27

-8.66

9.2

-10.34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.37

-35.7

7.1

21.94

Op profit growth

-391.23

-118.18

25.2

-25.26

EBIT growth

-117.81

-215.99

68.07

-51.69

Net profit growth

-80.11

-6,330.24

-115.28

-160.51

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

31.66

25.28

41.88

34.7

40.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

31.66

25.28

41.88

34.7

40.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.95

0.49

1.18

2.44

0.38

Karma Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

17.643,29,541.24,648.872.2840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.05

19.312,94,038.593,711.163.5610,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

520.45

22.672,00,753.672,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,038.25

01,64,478.019903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

396.65

40.641,26,743.141,008.610.54,889.4453.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Karma Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Dharmendra Gulabchand Siraj

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Chetan D Mehra

Non Executive Director

Neelkamal Vrajlal Siraj

Independent Director

Kishore M Vussonji

Chief Finance Officer & CS

T V Subramanian

Non Executive Director

Smita Vinesh Davda

Independent Director

Balady Shekar Shetty

Non Executive Director

H V Siraj

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Karma Energy Ltd

Summary

Karma Energy Limited was incorporated on March 15, 2007 as a private limited company with the name Karma Wind Power Pvt Ltd. On March 12, 2010, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Karma Wind Power Limited. Post the amalgamation, the name of the Company was further changed from Karma Wind Power Ltd to Karma Energy Ltd effective on December 29, 2010.The Company is a part of the Weizmann Group with business interests in Textile Processing and Exports and FinTech. As part of its commitment to sustainable business growth, the Group ventured into the Renewable Energy sector by developing wind farms and small hydro power projects. The Group undertook the manufacture of Wind Electric Generators through a joint venture collaboration.Presently, the Company is engaged in generation of power from renewable energy sources like Wind. It has wind farms in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. In October 2010, through the Scheme of Arrangement, the Power Undertaking of Weizmann Ltd was demerged and transferred to the Company effective from April 01, 2010. Pursuant to the Scheme, Almi Hydro-Electric Projects Ltd, Baledh Energy Projects Ltd, Batot Hydro Power Ltd, Brahmanvel Energy Ltd, Greenweiz Projects Ltd, Joiner Hydro Power Projects Ltd, Khandesh Energy Projects Ltd and Vajharpada Energy Ltd became the subsidiaries of the Company. The Companys Equity Shares got listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) and National Stock Exchange Ltd
Company FAQs

What is the Karma Energy Ltd share price today?

The Karma Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹76.29 today.

What is the Market Cap of Karma Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Karma Energy Ltd is ₹88.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Karma Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Karma Energy Ltd is 0 and 2.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Karma Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Karma Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Karma Energy Ltd is ₹54 and ₹105.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Karma Energy Ltd?

Karma Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.23%, 3 Years at 24.77%, 1 Year at 6.12%, 6 Month at 22.03%, 3 Month at 11.27% and 1 Month at 12.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Karma Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Karma Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.70 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.30 %

