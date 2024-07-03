SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹81.78
Prev. Close₹78.37
Turnover(Lac.)₹37.76
Day's High₹81.78
Day's Low₹73.55
52 Week's High₹105.1
52 Week's Low₹54
Book Value₹35.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)88.27
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.57
11.57
11.57
11.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.87
26.9
18.64
20.99
Net Worth
38.44
38.47
30.21
32.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
27.53
23.06
35.87
33.49
yoy growth (%)
19.37
-35.7
7.1
21.94
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2.72
-2.39
-2.61
-2.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-2.26
-11.68
0.19
-1.28
Depreciation
-5.09
-5.11
-5.42
-4.97
Tax paid
0.13
0.99
-0.02
0.16
Working capital
6.27
-8.66
9.2
-10.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.37
-35.7
7.1
21.94
Op profit growth
-391.23
-118.18
25.2
-25.26
EBIT growth
-117.81
-215.99
68.07
-51.69
Net profit growth
-80.11
-6,330.24
-115.28
-160.51
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
31.66
25.28
41.88
34.7
40.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
31.66
25.28
41.88
34.7
40.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.95
0.49
1.18
2.44
0.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
339.85
|17.64
|3,29,541.2
|4,648.87
|2.28
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.05
|19.31
|2,94,038.59
|3,711.16
|3.56
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
520.45
|22.67
|2,00,753.67
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,038.25
|0
|1,64,478.01
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
396.65
|40.64
|1,26,743.14
|1,008.61
|0.5
|4,889.44
|53.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Dharmendra Gulabchand Siraj
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Chetan D Mehra
Non Executive Director
Neelkamal Vrajlal Siraj
Independent Director
Kishore M Vussonji
Chief Finance Officer & CS
T V Subramanian
Non Executive Director
Smita Vinesh Davda
Independent Director
Balady Shekar Shetty
Non Executive Director
H V Siraj
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Karma Energy Limited was incorporated on March 15, 2007 as a private limited company with the name Karma Wind Power Pvt Ltd. On March 12, 2010, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Karma Wind Power Limited. Post the amalgamation, the name of the Company was further changed from Karma Wind Power Ltd to Karma Energy Ltd effective on December 29, 2010.The Company is a part of the Weizmann Group with business interests in Textile Processing and Exports and FinTech. As part of its commitment to sustainable business growth, the Group ventured into the Renewable Energy sector by developing wind farms and small hydro power projects. The Group undertook the manufacture of Wind Electric Generators through a joint venture collaboration.Presently, the Company is engaged in generation of power from renewable energy sources like Wind. It has wind farms in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. In October 2010, through the Scheme of Arrangement, the Power Undertaking of Weizmann Ltd was demerged and transferred to the Company effective from April 01, 2010. Pursuant to the Scheme, Almi Hydro-Electric Projects Ltd, Baledh Energy Projects Ltd, Batot Hydro Power Ltd, Brahmanvel Energy Ltd, Greenweiz Projects Ltd, Joiner Hydro Power Projects Ltd, Khandesh Energy Projects Ltd and Vajharpada Energy Ltd became the subsidiaries of the Company. The Companys Equity Shares got listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) and National Stock Exchange Ltd
The Karma Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹76.29 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Karma Energy Ltd is ₹88.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Karma Energy Ltd is 0 and 2.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Karma Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Karma Energy Ltd is ₹54 and ₹105.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Karma Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.23%, 3 Years at 24.77%, 1 Year at 6.12%, 6 Month at 22.03%, 3 Month at 11.27% and 1 Month at 12.01%.
