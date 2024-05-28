To the Members of KARMA ENERGY LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of KARMA ENERGY LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

i. Valuation of unquoted financial assets held at fair value

Description of Key Audit Matter:

The valuation of the Companys unquoted non-current investments held at fair value was a key area of audit focus due to the significance of the amount and complexity involved in the valuation process. The management makes significant judgements because of the complexity of the techniques and assumptions used in valuing some of the level 3 investment securities given the limited external evidence and unobservable market data available to support the Companys valuations.

The valuation of the level 3 investment securities are dependent on market conditions and key assumptions made. The determination of these assumptions is complex and requires the exercise of management judgements. See Note 1.4 (k), Note 3 and Note 27 to the financial statements.

Our response:

We assessed the design and operating effectiveness of the Companys key controls supporting the identification, measurement and oversight of valuation risk of financial assets.

For valuations which involved significant management judgements, we evaluated the assumptions, methodologies and models used by the Company.

We also assess the appropriateness of the methodologies used and found that these are reasonable in the context of the relevant investments.

We examined the calculation of the inputs used for substantive and arithmetical accuracy by performing re calculations wherever required.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report.

However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except that the backup of books of accounts is scheduled weekly instead of daily.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph ‘2.(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/ provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements. Refer note 24 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on audit procedures performed, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided in (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For BATLIBOI & PUROHIT

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Reg. No.101048W

Atul Mehta

Partner

Membership No. 015935

Place : Mumbai

Date :May 28, 2024

ICAI UDIN : 24015935BKHCNM5551

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

(The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report to the Members of Karma Energy Ltd of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all items of Property, Plant and Equipment are verified once in every two years. In our opinion, the periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the said programme, certain items of Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified during the year and no material discrepancies were observed on such verification.

(c) With respect to immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment, capital work-in progress, according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed / title deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of such immovable properties are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory during the year. In our opinion, with regards to the nature and size of its inventories, the coverage and procedure of such physical verification carried out during the year were appropriate. Discrepancies noted during such physical verification were less than 10% of respective inventory classes. All discrepancies noted during the year were properly dealt with in the books of account.

(b) During the year, the Company did not have any sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate at any points of time during the year, from any banks or Financial Institutions on the basis of security of its current assets. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) During the year, the Company has made investments in mutual funds and Non-convertible debentures. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year.

(a) As The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity during the year, and hence reporting under clause (iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The investments made, during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans to Companies or any other entity and hence reporting under clause (iii) (c), (d), (e) and (f) are not applicable.

(iv) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, made investments or provided guarantees or securities, during the year that are covered under the provisions of sections 185 or 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, and hence reporting under clause (iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(v) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public in accordance with the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any relevant provisions of the Act and rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) To the best of our knowledge and as explained the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the products of the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed statutory dues referred above were in arrears as at the year end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) AccordingtotheinformationandexplanationsgiventousbytheCompanyandonthebasis of our examination of the books of account and the record, there are no dues of Sales Tax, Service Tax, Goods and service tax, Income tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added tax outstanding on account of any dispute except for income tax as stated below: *:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. In lakhs)* Period to which the amount relates (Financial Year) Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 94.69 AY: 2014-15 Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 239.59 AY: 2018-19 Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals Goods & service tax Goods & service tax 39.09 FY 2018-19 GST appellate authority

*As represented by Management.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which was not recorded in the books of account. Accordingly, paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or any other borrowings or payment of interest there on to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, no term loans were obtained during the year by the Company. In respect of the term loan outstanding at the beginning of the year, there was no amount pending to be utilised during the year.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, no funds have been raised on short term basis by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary.

(f) The Company has not raised any funds during the year and hence reporting on clause 3 (ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partly or optionally) during the year.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was filed with the Central Government during the year or up to the date of the Report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a ‘nidhi company and it has not accepted any deposits. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii)(a), paragraph 3(xii)(b) and paragraph 3(xii)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, transactions with the related parties during the year were in compliance with sections 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

Provisions of Section 177 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system; however it needs to strengthened to be commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the company during the year and till date in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, provisions of section 192 of the Act and paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Group (as defined the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Direction 2016) does not have any Core Investment Company (‘CIC) as part of the Group. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the

Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. (xx) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, the Company was not required to spend any amount in terms of Section 135 of the Act during the year. Accordingly, second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act and paragraph 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, the Company did not have any on-going project in terms of Section 135 of the Act during the year. Accordingly, provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act and paragraph 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xxi) This Report is issued on the standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For BATLIBOI & PUROHIT

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Reg. No.101048W

Atul Mehta

Partner

Membership No. 015935

Place: Mumbai

Date: May 28, 2024

ICAI UDIN: 24015935BKHCNM5551