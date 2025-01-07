iifl-logo-icon 1
Karma Energy Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

77.66
(10.00%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

27.53

23.06

35.87

33.49

yoy growth (%)

19.37

-35.7

7.1

21.94

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2.72

-2.39

-2.61

-2.35

As % of sales

9.88

10.37

7.28

7.03

Other costs

-19.52

-22.48

-23.28

-23.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

70.91

97.49

64.89

69.16

Operating profit

5.28

-1.81

9.98

7.97

OPM

19.19

-7.86

27.82

23.8

Depreciation

-5.09

-5.11

-5.42

-4.97

Interest expense

-3.4

-5.25

-5.35

-4.58

Other income

0.95

0.48

0.99

0.3

Profit before tax

-2.26

-11.68

0.19

-1.28

Taxes

0.13

0.99

-0.02

0.16

Tax rate

-5.95

-8.54

-13.37

-12.48

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.12

-10.69

0.17

-1.12

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.12

-10.69

0.17

-1.12

yoy growth (%)

-80.11

-6,330.24

-115.28

-160.51

NPM

-7.72

-46.35

0.47

-3.35

