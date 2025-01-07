Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
27.53
23.06
35.87
33.49
yoy growth (%)
19.37
-35.7
7.1
21.94
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2.72
-2.39
-2.61
-2.35
As % of sales
9.88
10.37
7.28
7.03
Other costs
-19.52
-22.48
-23.28
-23.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
70.91
97.49
64.89
69.16
Operating profit
5.28
-1.81
9.98
7.97
OPM
19.19
-7.86
27.82
23.8
Depreciation
-5.09
-5.11
-5.42
-4.97
Interest expense
-3.4
-5.25
-5.35
-4.58
Other income
0.95
0.48
0.99
0.3
Profit before tax
-2.26
-11.68
0.19
-1.28
Taxes
0.13
0.99
-0.02
0.16
Tax rate
-5.95
-8.54
-13.37
-12.48
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.12
-10.69
0.17
-1.12
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.12
-10.69
0.17
-1.12
yoy growth (%)
-80.11
-6,330.24
-115.28
-160.51
NPM
-7.72
-46.35
0.47
-3.35
