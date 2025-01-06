Karma Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-2.26
-11.68
0.19
-1.28
Depreciation
-5.09
-5.11
-5.42
-4.97
Tax paid
0.13
0.99
-0.02
0.16
Working capital
6.27
-8.66
9.2
-10.34
Other operating items
Operating
-0.94
-24.46
3.94
-16.44
Capital expenditure
-0.07
0.82
9.72
0.01
Free cash flow
-1.02
-23.63
13.66
-16.43
Equity raised
41.75
65.93
96.19
106.72
Investing
-50.54
-6.57
-19.62
25.48
Financing
36.12
67.9
43.93
90.64
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
26.3
103.62
134.17
206.41
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.