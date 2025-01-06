iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Karma Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

70.6
(-9.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Karma Energy Ltd

Karma Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-2.26

-11.68

0.19

-1.28

Depreciation

-5.09

-5.11

-5.42

-4.97

Tax paid

0.13

0.99

-0.02

0.16

Working capital

6.27

-8.66

9.2

-10.34

Other operating items

Operating

-0.94

-24.46

3.94

-16.44

Capital expenditure

-0.07

0.82

9.72

0.01

Free cash flow

-1.02

-23.63

13.66

-16.43

Equity raised

41.75

65.93

96.19

106.72

Investing

-50.54

-6.57

-19.62

25.48

Financing

36.12

67.9

43.93

90.64

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

26.3

103.62

134.17

206.41

Karma Energy Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Karma Energy Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.