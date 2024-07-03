iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Karma Energy Ltd Nine Monthly Results

76.68
(-1.26%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

29.63

22.84

35.8

28.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

29.63

22.84

35.8

28.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.43

0.39

0.89

2.29

Total Income

30.06

23.23

36.69

31.07

Total Expenditure

20.63

21.35

24.68

28.24

PBIDT

9.43

1.88

12.01

2.83

Interest

4.11

5.19

5.81

5.21

PBDT

5.32

-3.3

6.21

-2.38

Depreciation

4.73

4.76

4.98

4.58

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.3

0

1.12

0.8

Deferred Tax

-0.79

-1.64

-0.99

-0.98

Reported Profit After Tax

1.08

-6.43

1.1

-6.77

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0.44

-0.47

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.08

-6.43

0.67

-6.3

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-5.44

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.08

-6.43

0.67

-0.85

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.93

-5.55

0.57

-5.45

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.57

11.57

11.57

11.57

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

31.82

8.23

33.54

9.83

PBDTM(%)

17.95

-14.44

17.34

-8.26

PATM(%)

3.64

-28.15

3.07

-23.52

Karma Energy Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Karma Energy Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.