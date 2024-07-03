Karma Energy Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
29.63
22.84
35.8
28.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
29.63
22.84
35.8
28.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.43
0.39
0.89
2.29
Total Income
30.06
23.23
36.69
31.07
Total Expenditure
20.63
21.35
24.68
28.24
PBIDT
9.43
1.88
12.01
2.83
Interest
4.11
5.19
5.81
5.21
PBDT
5.32
-3.3
6.21
-2.38
Depreciation
4.73
4.76
4.98
4.58
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.3
0
1.12
0.8
Deferred Tax
-0.79
-1.64
-0.99
-0.98
Reported Profit After Tax
1.08
-6.43
1.1
-6.77
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0.44
-0.47
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.08
-6.43
0.67
-6.3
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-5.44
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.08
-6.43
0.67
-0.85
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.93
-5.55
0.57
-5.45
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.57
11.57
11.57
11.57
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
31.82
8.23
33.54
9.83
PBDTM(%)
17.95
-14.44
17.34
-8.26
PATM(%)
3.64
-28.15
3.07
-23.52
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.