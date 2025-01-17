Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.21
-39.62
3.92
23.51
Op profit growth
-750.42
-109.76
8.9
-8.19
EBIT growth
-143.6
-194.07
24.86
-22.89
Net profit growth
-87.76
4,652.45
-88.56
3,130.68
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
26.04
-5.01
30.99
29.57
EBIT margin
9.77
-28.05
18
14.98
Net profit margin
-5.12
-52.49
-0.66
-6.06
RoCE
3.59
-5.66
4.78
3.4
RoNW
-2.02
-18.26
-0.12
-0.86
RoA
-0.47
-2.64
-0.04
-0.34
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.4
-11.47
0.14
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-6.67
-16.93
-5.96
-7.51
Book value per share
26.11
8.54
22.86
70.49
Valuation ratios
P/E
-23.03
-1.2
79.28
0
P/CEPS
-4.82
-0.81
-1.86
-4.3
P/B
1.23
1.61
0.48
0.45
EV/EBIDTA
4.9
-127
7.07
8.51
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-7.65
-6.99
-3.38
105.59
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
96.38
168.68
108.9
156.07
Inventory days
28.99
38.9
34.99
46.06
Creditor days
-8.1
-19.93
-20.9
-13.5
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.63
0.98
-1.02
-0.76
Net debt / equity
0.25
8.32
3.3
0.82
Net debt / op. profit
0.94
-64.92
6.73
5.64
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-0.58
-0.32
Employee costs
-10.6
-12.68
-9.79
-10.08
Other costs
-63.35
-92.33
-58.62
-60.01
