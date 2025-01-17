iifl-logo-icon 1
Karma Energy Ltd Key Ratios

67.27
(1.79%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:06 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

25.21

-39.62

3.92

23.51

Op profit growth

-750.42

-109.76

8.9

-8.19

EBIT growth

-143.6

-194.07

24.86

-22.89

Net profit growth

-87.76

4,652.45

-88.56

3,130.68

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

26.04

-5.01

30.99

29.57

EBIT margin

9.77

-28.05

18

14.98

Net profit margin

-5.12

-52.49

-0.66

-6.06

RoCE

3.59

-5.66

4.78

3.4

RoNW

-2.02

-18.26

-0.12

-0.86

RoA

-0.47

-2.64

-0.04

-0.34

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.4

-11.47

0.14

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-6.67

-16.93

-5.96

-7.51

Book value per share

26.11

8.54

22.86

70.49

Valuation ratios

P/E

-23.03

-1.2

79.28

0

P/CEPS

-4.82

-0.81

-1.86

-4.3

P/B

1.23

1.61

0.48

0.45

EV/EBIDTA

4.9

-127

7.07

8.51

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-7.65

-6.99

-3.38

105.59

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

96.38

168.68

108.9

156.07

Inventory days

28.99

38.9

34.99

46.06

Creditor days

-8.1

-19.93

-20.9

-13.5

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.63

0.98

-1.02

-0.76

Net debt / equity

0.25

8.32

3.3

0.82

Net debt / op. profit

0.94

-64.92

6.73

5.64

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-0.58

-0.32

Employee costs

-10.6

-12.68

-9.79

-10.08

Other costs

-63.35

-92.33

-58.62

-60.01

