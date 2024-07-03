iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Karma Energy Ltd Half Yearly Results

74.17
(-4.49%)
Jan 8, 2025|02:09:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Sept-2021Mar-2021Sept-2020Mar-2020

Gross Sales

12.06

19.6

6.85

18.43

13.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12.06

19.6

6.85

18.43

13.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.62

0.33

0.3

0.2

0.59

Total Income

12.68

19.93

7.15

18.63

14.4

Total Expenditure

7.69

15.72

10.68

15.87

10.5

PBIDT

4.99

4.21

-3.53

2.76

3.9

Interest

2.05

2.8

3.69

3.49

3.41

PBDT

2.94

1.41

-7.22

-0.73

0.49

Depreciation

2.96

3.15

3.15

3.17

3.31

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.95

0

0

0

0.01

Deferred Tax

-0.55

-0.54

-0.51

-0.49

-0.49

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.42

-1.2

-9.87

-3.41

-2.33

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0.16

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.42

-1.2

-9.87

-3.41

-2.49

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.42

-1.2

-9.87

-3.41

-2.49

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-1.04

0

-2.94

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.57

11.57

11.57

11.57

11.57

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

41.37

21.47

-51.53

14.97

28.24

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-3.48

-6.12

-144.08

-18.5

-16.87

Karma Energy Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Karma Energy Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.