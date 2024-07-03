Karma Energy Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Sept-2021
|Mar-2021
|Sept-2020
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
12.06
19.6
6.85
18.43
13.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12.06
19.6
6.85
18.43
13.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.62
0.33
0.3
0.2
0.59
Total Income
12.68
19.93
7.15
18.63
14.4
Total Expenditure
7.69
15.72
10.68
15.87
10.5
PBIDT
4.99
4.21
-3.53
2.76
3.9
Interest
2.05
2.8
3.69
3.49
3.41
PBDT
2.94
1.41
-7.22
-0.73
0.49
Depreciation
2.96
3.15
3.15
3.17
3.31
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.95
0
0
0
0.01
Deferred Tax
-0.55
-0.54
-0.51
-0.49
-0.49
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.42
-1.2
-9.87
-3.41
-2.33
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0.16
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.42
-1.2
-9.87
-3.41
-2.49
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.42
-1.2
-9.87
-3.41
-2.49
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-1.04
0
-2.94
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.57
11.57
11.57
11.57
11.57
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
41.37
21.47
-51.53
14.97
28.24
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-3.48
-6.12
-144.08
-18.5
-16.87
