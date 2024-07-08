|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Jul 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|AGM:30.07.2024 The 17th AGM of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th July, 2024 at 14:00 hours IST through VC / OAVM. Attached is the Annual Report of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.07.2024) Attached please find herewith the Scrutinisers Report and Voting Results of the 17th Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, 30th July, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.07.2024)
