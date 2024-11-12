Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

KARMA ENERGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 to consider inter alia among other things the following : To consider and adopt the Un-Audited Financial Results for the second quarter ended 30th September 2024 and The limited review report of the Auditors in respect of the second quarter ended 30th September 2024 in accordance with Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 PFA the Un-Audited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 approved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 12th November, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

KARMA ENERGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday the 12th August 2024 at 192 Kitab Mahal 2nd Floor Dr D N Road Fort Mumbai - 400 001 to consider inter alia among other things the following : To consider and adopt the Un-Audited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024. and The Limited Review Report of the Auditors in respect of the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. in accordance with Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. The meeting of the board of Directors of the company held on 12th August, 2024 have unanimously approved Un-Audited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with limited review report of the Auditors thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024

KARMA ENERGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 to consider interalia among other things the following: To consider and adopt the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. in accordance with Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. . Further in accordance with Insider code to regulate monitor and report trading by insiders the Trading window would remain closed for Promoters Directors other connected persons and designated employees of the company from April 1 2024 to May 30 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of considering the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ending March 31 2024. The Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (AFR), based on the recommendation of the audit committee at its meeting held earlier today (May 28, 2024). The AFR is enclosed along with independant Auditors Report on results issued by M/s. Batliboi & Purohit, Chartered Accountants and Statutory Auditors. Read less.. This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, have inter alia approved : The audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (AFR), based on the recommendation of the audit committee at its meeting held earlier today (May 28, 2024). The AFR is enclosed along with the Independent Auditors Report on results issued by M/s. Batliboi & Purohit, Chartered Accountants and Statutory Auditors. Further, declaration in respect of unmodified opinion on the audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2024 is enclosed (Regulation 33). Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

